Jerry Mathers Remembers 'Leave It to Beaver' Brother Tony Dow

Leave It to Beaver star Jerry Mathers offered a heartbreaking message after learning of Tony Dow's death Tuesday. Dow died Tuesday morning at 77. Mathers starred as Theodore "The Beaver" Cleaver on Leave It to Beaver, while Dow played his older brother, Wally. Mathers, 74, is the last surviving member of the iconic show's original cast.

"It is with the utmost sadness I learned this morning of my co-star and lifelong friend Tony Dow's passing," Mathers wrote on Facebook, alongside a recent photo of the two actors together. "He was not only my brother on tv but in many ways in life as well. Tony leaves an empty place in my heart that won't be filled. He was always the kindest, most generous, gentle, loving, sincere, and humble man, that it was my honor and privilege to be able to share memories together with for 65 years."

"Tony was so grateful for all of the love and support from our fans across the world," Mathers continued. "My wife Teresa and I send our deepest condolences to his wife Lauren, his family and to all of those who knew and loved him. The world may have lost a star today, but the heavens gained another."

Leave It to Beaver debuted on CBS in 1957 and moved to ABC the following year. The show concluded in 1963 and was followed by The New Leave It to Beaver (1983-1989). Hugh Beaumont and Barbara Billingsly played Theodore and Wally's parents. Beaumont died in 1982 and Billingsley died in 2010. Ken Osmond, who played Wally's friend Eddie Haskell, died in May 2020.

After Leave It to Beaver ended, Dow went on to have a successful career as a television producer and director. He directed episodes of Star Trek: Deep Space 9, Coach, and Babylon 5. He was hospitalized with pneumonia in October 2021 and diagnosed with cancer in May. He died from complications of liver cancer at his Topanga, California home.

"Tony was a beautiful soul – kind, compassionate, funny, and humble," Dow's representatives Frank Bilotta and Renee James said in a statement Tuesday. "It was truly a joy to just be around him. His gentle voice and unpretentious manner was immediately comforting and you could not help but love him. The world has lost an amazing human being, but we are all richer for the memories that he has left us. From the warm reminiscences of Wally Cleaver to those of us fortunate enough to know him personally – thank you, Tony. And thank you for the reflections of a simpler time, the laughter, the friendship, and for the feeling that you were a big brother to us all." Dow is survived by his second wife Lauren, and his son Christopher.