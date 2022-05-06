'Leave It to Beaver' Child Star Tony Dow Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

✖

Leave It to Beaver actor Tony Dow has been diagnosed with cancer. The Los Angeles native, best known for playing Wally Cleaver from 1957 to 1963 on the popular sitcom, and his wife Lauren shared news of Dow's diagnosis with TMZ Thursday evening. Dow and his wife did not reveal further information on his diagnosis, including when he was diagnosed and the type of cancer Dow is battling, but they thanked fans in advance for their support and prayers.

The couple went on to share the news in a subsequent Facebook post, writing, "Dear Friends & Fans of Tony Dow, I have some very sad news to share with you. Unfortunately, Tony has once again been diagnosed with cancer." Dow and his wife shared that the actor is approaching this reality so bravely, but it is truly heartbreaking." They added, "We want to thank you in advance for your caring thoughts."

News of Dow's diagnosis comes after the actor was hospitalized in August 2021 with pneumonia. At the time, Lauren revealed to TMZ that her husband had to spend 24 hours in the emergency room due to a surge in the coronavirus Delta strain at the time. In a Facebook post, she explained that her husband had a "violent cough" that was "causing pains on the top of his head," though he did not have a fever. She added that Dow remained in good spirits throughout his hospitalization and was receiving "lots of IVs."

"Tony's spirit is positive. He gets his daily exercise by walking the corridors with his nurse. If he could only get rid of that darn cough. It's going to take some time. For the most part, members of his medical 'team' are compassionate, and we appreciate their efforts," she continued. "As well, we appreciate all of you for your thoughts and concerns. Hopefully Tony will be home soon. Poppy can't wait to get her daddy back."

Born and raised in Hollywood, California, where his father was a designer and contractor and his mother was a stunt woman, Dow got his start in acting after he went to a casting call with almost no acting experience and landed the role of Wall Cleaver when he was still a child. He held that role until the series ended in 1963. After starring in several other roles before enlisting in the National Guard at the age of 19, Dow in 1983 reprised the role of Wally Cleaver for the TV film Still the Beaver, a 1987 episode of The Love Boat, and The New Leave It to Beaver TV series from 1983 through 1989.