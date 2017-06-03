Leah Remini Joins ‘Kevin Can Wait’ Season 2 As Series Regular

King of Queens fans got a treat when Leah Remini guest-starred on the season finale of Kevin James’ new sitcom Kevin Can Wait, and now it looks like they’re in for an even bigger treat.

It’s been announced that Remini will be officially joining the show as a series regular starting next season.

While there’s no word on if she’ll only be a regular next season or if they’re planning to keep her on longer, it’s still definitely good news for fans who’ve longed to see the two reunite since their days on The King of Queens.

That series ran for nine seasons on CBS and made both Remini and James household names.

When the show ended, James went on to dominate the movie box-office, co-starring with pal Adam Sandler in several flicks, as well as starring in many of his own, before landing on Kevin Can Wait.

Remini, however, suffered a few failed/short-lived projects, joined the cast of The Talk, and then had a very public falling out with the Church of Scientology, of which she’d been a dedicated member for most of her life.

After speaking out and crusading against Scientology in interviews, Remini took her cause to another level. She wrote a memoir titled Troublemaker: Surviving Hollywood and Scientology and then created the mini-series Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath for A&E.

Interestingly, Kevin Can Wait airs in the exact same time slot as King of Queens did. It also ranked as the seasons No. 1 new sitcom in total number viewers (9.19 million) and adults 18-49 (2.1 rating). Adding Remini to the mix is sure to boost those numbers for season two.

