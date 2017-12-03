Lea Michele Says She Would Star in ‘Glee’ Revival ‘in a Heartbeat’

Lea Michele might have branched out of the FOX hit Glee with numerous projects, but the musical drama is still one very close to her heart — so close, she’d return to it “in a heartbeat.”

In an interview with Chelsea Handler last month on her Netflix series, Chelsea, Michele dropped by to promote The Mayor, but also chatted about the debut series that catapulted her to fame.

While she opened up about why the Glee was so important to audiences and its contribution to pop culture, she also revealed she would love to revisit her character Rachel Berry if given the opportunity.

With every series getting a revival though, Michele says it hasn’t been off the air long enough to warrant a revisit.

“It was just on the air, so everybody, like, cool it, but with that being said, I would do it tomorrow,” Michele said. “I loved playing Rachel Berry, I loved that cast, and it was so special, you know, what we did with bringing music into people’s homes and these characters that were so relatable, I loved it. I would do it in a heartbeat.”

Not only was Glee Michele’s breakout role, but it helped launch the careers of Melissa Benoist (Supergirl), Grant Gustin (The Flash), Naya Rivera and Darren Criss.