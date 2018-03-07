‘SVU’ Veteran Stephanie March Returns as Alex Cabot in Season 19 Episode

A Law & Order: Special Victims Unit fan favorite character is coming back to the show, but only for a short visit.

Assistant District Attorney Alexandra Cabot (Stephanie March) is set to return to SVU for an episode of season 19.

The hour, which is titled “Sunk Cost Fallacy” is set to air in April and will see the return of the character, according to TVLine. According to the NBC synopsis of the episode, the search for an abducted woman and her young daughter leads Lt. Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) to cross paths with her old friend, Cabot.

“It is a thrill to welcome Stephanie back to the SVU family, even for a short visit,” showrunner Michael Chernuchin said via statement. “She is, and will always be, part of SVU’s DNA.”

Cabot has been involved on the long running NBC drama since Season 2.

The character went into the Witness Protection Program in Season 5 but reemerged to testify against an attacker in Season 6. She later returned to the Manhattan D.A.’s office and has appeared in several episodes since, the last being Season 13’s “Learning Curve.”

March’s other TV work includes Odd Mom Out, Nightcap, Grey’s Anatomy and 30 Rock.

Earlier this season, SVU said goodbye to another ADA, Rafael Barba (Raul Esparza), after Esparza confirmed his exit following the Feb. 7 episode of the series.

“I’ve got to move on,” Barba told Benson before a tearful embrace. According to Chernuchin’s statement at the time, that might not be the last time Barba is seen on the series, though no details were revealed about his possible return.

“It has truly been an honor writing for Raul. The power, sensitivity and morality he brought to the character of Rafael Barba never failed to elevate our scripts,” Chernuchin said in a statement. “Raul is family and we look forward to seeing his talent shine in new projects. As for Barba, SVU fans may see him again soon.”

The series brought in Chicago Justice veteran Philip Winchester to reprise his role as Peter Stone to replace Esparza.

Law & Order: SVU airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.