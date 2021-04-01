'Law & Order: SVU' Will Revive Chilling Season 14 Storyline Featuring 'Shameless' Star

✖

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit plans to revisit another scary episode from its past in Season 22. Shameless star Ethan Cutkosky is returning in a May episode to reprise his role as Henry Mesner. When the character was introduced, he was only 10 years old, and now he is trying to get out of prison.

Cutkosky made his SVU debut in the Season 14 episode "Born Psychopath." In the episode, Henry was a boy who showed extreme psychopathic behavior. He abused his sister and was put in a juvenile treatment facility. According to TVLine, Cutkosky's new episode is titled "Post-Graduate Psychopath." He runs into the SVU team again when he tries to get released from custody. The episode will air sometime in May, SVU showrunner Warren Leight tweeted.

Visit to the twitter time machine. And eight years later, Ethan is coming back, to reprise his role. In May. https://t.co/Daq2vM4vTW — Warren Leight (@warrenleightTV) April 1, 2021

Cutkosky starred on Shameless as Carl Gallagher, appearing in 115 episodes of the show, which ends on April 11. The 21-year-old actor's other roles include Fred Claus, The Unborn, Conviction, and an episode of Starz's Power. He recently finished a movie called Alex/October, according to his IMDb page.

After over a month off the air, a new episode of SVU is finally airing Thursday night at 9 p.m. ET on NBC. In "Return of the Prodigal Son," Christopher Meloni plays Detective Elliot Stabler for the first time in a decade when he needs SVU's help after his family receives a threat. The episode leads into Meloni's own Law & Order: Organized Crime spinoff, in which he leads a task force to take down crime syndicates in New York City. Organized Crime will air right after SVU at 10 p.m. ET. Mariska Hargitay, who plays Captain Olivia Benson, will also appear in the Organized Crime premiere.

Once Meloni returned, the chemistry between him and Hargitay, which made the first 12 seasons of SVU click with audiences, was back. "We both care very much but also connect very deeply through humor," Meloni told TV Insider recently about working with Hargitay. "We are serious when it needs to be, but we appreciate the lighter side or at times the edgier side, of things with humor. Some might call it inappropriate. [Laughs] We know these characters and this relationship better than anybody.… It’s been a difficult time; we did the table reads by Zoom, we rehearse with masks on and it’s so distancing. But whenever I look at Mariska’s eyes — there it is. We’re back!"