Christopher Meloni's Memorable Roles Away from 'Law & Order'

Wet Hot American Summer When Meloni wants to, he has a funny bone that is impossible to hide. In 2001, even while on SVU, Meloni played Gene, a shell-shocked Vietnam war veteran and camp chef who talks to a can of vegetables, in Wet Hot American Summer. Meloni reprised the role in the follow-up Netflix shows, First Day of Camp and Ten Years Later. Other comedies on Meloni's resume include Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle, Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay, and Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas. He also starred in SyFy's Happy! from 2017 to 2019. prevnext

Oz Oz gave Meloni his big break. In the show's second season, he debuted as Chris Keller, a bisexual serial killer and psychopath. Meloni got the part thanks to creator Tom Fontana, whom he previously worked with on Homicide: Life on the Street. "I’d worked for Tom on Homicide, I played a bounty hunter for him, and I loved his style of storytelling. So I was all in," Meloni said of Oz in an AV Club interview. "I really felt I was in good hands, and that I was going to be pretty outlandish stuff. But by the time I started, I’d seen the whole first season, so I was locked in on how he told things." prevnext

Harley Quinn Meloni also has a knack for great voice-over performances, none better than his side-splitting role as Commissioner James Gordon in HBO Max's Harley Quinn. It's typically a serious part, but in the show, everything is heightened to the extreme, and Jim is one cop who has seen some serious s—. Meloni's experience in cop shows just adds more to his performance. prevnext

The Handmaid's Tale In 2019, Meloni joined Hulu's acclaimed The Handmaid's Tale in Season 3. He plays High Commander George Winslow, opposite Elizabeth Reaser as Olivia Winslow. In Meloni's first episode, he had a memorable scene with Joseph Fiennes, who plays Waterford. There was a brief moment where Winslow rubs Waterford's shoulder in a sexual way. “I wanted to give a hint of the degradation, the rot, the late stages Roman Empire,” Meloni told Gold Derby of the scene. “What’s the line in the sand you’re willing to draw or not draw? How much are you willing to do for power?” prevnext

Runaway Bride Meloni has been in a handful of movies throughout his career, including the hit 1999 romantic comedy Runaway Bride. Unfortunately for him, Richard Gere also starred in the movie, and there is no way Gere is not going to end up with Julia Roberts by the end. Meloni co-starred as the fourth man Roberts' Maggie Carpenter was set to marry. Meloni's other movies include 12 Monkeys, Fear and Loathing in LAs Vegas, Man of Steel, 42, Sin City: A Dame to Kill For, and The Diary of a Teenage Girl. prevnext