'Law & Order: SVU' and 'Organized Crime': How to Watch, What Time, What Channel

The most anticipated night of the television season is finally here. Christopher Meloni's Elliot Stabler is back on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit for the first time in a decade, leading into his own spin-off, Law & Order: Organized Crime. The two-hour event starts at 9 p.m. ET on NBC, the network that has been airing Law & Order shows for 31 years now.

For those who are not near a television but still wish to watch SVU and Organized Crime, you can stream NBC live at NBC.com with a cable or satellite provider log-in. The episodes will also be available to stream on the NBC app the day after the broadcast, although the app does require a provider account as well. Most NBC stations are available to stream on Internet TV platforms like YouTube TV, Fubo, Sling, and Hulu With Live TV. Many of these platforms offer limited free trials when you sign up. SVU is also available to stream on Hulu and Peacock.

Special Victims Unit starts first at 9 p.m. ET with "Return of the Prodigal Son," the first new episode of Season 22 since Feb. 25. The hour finds Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay), Fin (Ice-T), and the rest of the team helping Stabler after there is a threat to his family. This marks Stabler's first appearance on the show since Season 12 ended. When Season 13 began, Cragen (Dann Florek) told Liv that Stabler retired from the force, and she was never able to properly say goodbye to her longtime partner. Isabel Gillies, Allison Siko, and Jeffrey Scaperrotta will also make their SVU returns as Stabler's family.

Following SVU is the first episode of Organized Crime, titled "What Happens in Pegulia," which airs at 10 p.m. ET. The episode description hints at Stabler suffering a "devastating personal loss," which could happen in the SVU episode. After the tragedy, he is inspired to work for the New York City Police Department again. Stabler is assigned to lead an organized crime task squad to stop the Big Apple's crime syndicates. His partner is Sgt. Ayanna Bell, played by Danielle Mone Truitt.

"What Happens in Pegulia" will also introduce new characters played by Ainsley Seiger, Dylan McDermott, and former Bones star Tamara Taylor. The day before the episode aired, Deadline reported Nicky Torchia (Black Mirror) was cast to play Stabler's son Eli. Micahel Rivera, who had small roles in Law & Order episodes in the past, will star as Detective Diego Morales. Ibrahim Renno (Agents of Babylon) will star as Izak Bekher. New episodes of both SVU and Organized crime will air on Thursday, April 8 as well.

