'Law & Order: SVU' Losing Yet Another Detective

Last night's Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime crossover season finale marked the end for yet another detective on Captain Benson's team. Deadline confirms that Molly Burnett, who only joined the long-running drama as Detective Grace Muncy at the beginning of Season 24, has exited the series. Towards the end of the crossover with Organized Crime, Muncy was offered a position from McGrath to join a task force, which she accepted.

The exit was a surprising one, especially since the series only lost Kelli Giddish's Amanda Rollins as a series regular earlier in the season, though she did return for the finale. Muncy was a unique addition to the team, and her Millennial attitude initially didn't work for Benson, but Muncy slowly grew into her role after coming from the Bronx's Gang Unit. She had a tough life, but that only made her work harder, and it will be sad to see her go.

Since Muncy seems like she will still be in the city or at least surrounding areas with the task force, it's always possible she will make a cameo or two in Season 25 or later down the line. As of now, Molly Burnett only has one project in the works, a new film called New Me, so at least fans will be able to look forward to that in the future, and likely even more from her since she will be more open with her schedule. Hopefully, one of those roles includes a trip to the Manhattan Special Victims Unit to help out her now-former team.

Since SVU has been on for over two decades, the series has said welcomed cast members and has said goodbye to others, whether they'd been on for a long time or a short time, and Molly Burnett is just the latest. It's likely the series will be announcing a replacement for her ahead of Season 25 or in the middle of it to keep the team full, and it will be interesting to see who will be joining Captain Benson and co. next and how they fit in with everyone.

As part of the NBC fall schedule, Law & Order; SVU will be returning in the fall season, so fans won't have to wait too long to see what happens next season and if anyone new will be announced to join. In the meantime, all seasons are streaming on Peacock, which will give fans just enough time to binge-watch every single episode until Season 25 premieres.