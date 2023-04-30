'Law & Order': Next Benson and Stabler Reunion Set for 'SVU' and 'Organized Crime' Finales

The upcoming season finales of Law & Order: SVU and Organized Crime will be including the next Bensler reunion. According to TVLine, Benson and Stabler will be coming together for SVU's finale, "All Pain Is One Malady," on Thursday, May 18 at 9 p.m. ET to join forces on a search for a revenge-for-hire crime ring. In the following hour, "With Many Names," as both teams close in on the suspect, the U.S. Attorney benches the two detectives.

Any time Benson and Stabler come together, it's going to be an emotional roller coaster, especially given how close they've become as of late. It is interesting to read that they are both going to be benched by the time Organized Crime rolls around, which raises the question of what they will be getting into on SVU. They will both stop at nothing to get justice and catch a suspect, so it's possible they will go off the books or go against someone's wishes.

The season finales will also see the high-anticipated return of Kelli Giddish as Amanda Rollins. So on top of Bensler getting into who knows what, Rollins will be coming back to help with the case when she confronts a witness who refuses to cooperate, and it's going to be yet another long-awaited reunion that fans will just be eating up. Hopefully, the two won't be overshadowing each other, but between Benson and Stabler working together again and Rollins coming back, this crossover finale is going to be one for the books.

This season on SVU and Organized Crime, the former partners have been getting closer than ever, with basically a love confession in Season 24, Episode 12, "Blood Out." It's been obvious for two decades that they have cared deeply for each other. Whether or not anything will happen between the two in the finales is unknown, but since it seems like they will have a lot going on regardless, there shouldn't be a shortage of Bensler content.

Hopefully, everything with Benson and Stabler turns out fine, and they, of course, solve the case, but since it is a season finale, it's very likely Organized Crime will end on some type of cliffhanger, even if it's not one that will involve SVU. Though since the current seasons started with a franchise crossover, perhaps this will become an annual thing. Only way to find out is to watch how the seasons will end.