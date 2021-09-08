Law & Order: SVU’ Fans Devastated After 2 Main Cast Members Exit Ahead of Season 23

Law & Order: SVU is heading into Season 23 without two beloved cast members in a move that has shocked fans. On Friday, Sept. 3, it was reported that Jamie Gray Hyder, who stars as Officer Kat Tamin, and Demore Barnes, who portrays Deputy Chief Christian Garland, are set to exit the NBC procedural at the start of its upcoming 23rd season. Sources told Deadline the two actors would be written out of the show in the two-hour season premiere, which airs on Thursday, Sept. 23.

Although NBC has not announced the two planned departures, Hyder later confirmed her exit “with a heavy heart” in a social media post just a day later. The actress said “the decision was made above my pay grade and wouldn’t have been my choice.” Hyder added, “to anyone who felt represented by any part of Kat’s being or mission, please know that you will always have representation in me” and thanked the fandom “for welcoming me with open arms.” She said her time on the show has “been an experience I have grown from greatly.”

Both Hyder and Barnes joined Law & Order: SVU in Season 21 as recurring cast members before being promoted the following season to regulars. They quickly became fan-favorites, making news of their impending exits a devastating blow to fans. As Deadline‘s report surfaced, and numerous other outlets independently confirmed the news, many viewers took to social media to react with sadness and shock at the departures. Keep scrolling to see what they had to say.

“Really upset about this,” tweeted one fan after learning the news. “Two wonderful characters but even better, they are amazing humans. [Demore Barnes] is GOLD. I dunno, these departures just hit differently. You both will be missed.”

“The squad is short-staffed as it is and now Kat is leaving? She didn’t even get the chance to get promoted to detective and they just got here,” wrote another fan. “I certainly didn’t see it coming for these two, they seemed like they were having fun on and off camera. Such a shame.”

“Jamie Gray Hyder & Demore Barnes exiting to Svu in the season 23 premiere,” commented another person, who added a broken heart emoji. “I really can’t belive it,this beautiful is big family are going to separate I have tears in my eyes, when I heard this news I was so shocked, it’s two legends will already leave Svu.”

“Ugh, why are they letting go of Jamie Gray Hyder’s character Kat,” asked somebody else. “She brought something different to the show & wish she was staying. Will definitely miss her.”

“Really sad to see [Demore Barnes] leave SVU,” shared another person. “I’ve really enjoyed him on screen, and after coming to social media and seeing what an incredibly nice human he is, I’ve loved him even more. We’re really going to miss you Demore!”

“Shame,” one viewer declared the news. “Kat was the much-needed bi representation we needed, a good cop who had the same verve as baby Benson. Garland was a good Chief who had the squad’s back. I’ll miss them both.”

“Garland and Kat were both so good on SVU, and Demore Barnes’ character is one of my absolute favorites throughout all seasons,” tweeted another viewer. “This is truly heartbreaking they’re both going to be gone so quick.”