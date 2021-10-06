‘Law & Order: SVU’ Alum Teases Return to NBC Series With New Behind-the-Scenes Photo

There’s a lot of changes happening with the Law & Order: SVU cast. Danny Pino recently hinted to his 180K Instagram followers that he’s making a return to the show.

“Back in the squad room with @therealmariskahargitay @kelligiddish @icet for the 500th episode of @nbclawandorder. Nothing but love and respect for this cast and crew,” he captioned a photo on Oct. 5. Pino starred as Nick Amaro in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit beginning in Season 13th. His character exited the show in season 16.

Amaro was a detective at the time of his exit who moved to California to be near his kids. He’d suffered an on-the-job injury. He also knew that he wouldn’t be promoted at the NYPD due to some past mistakes on the job. Amaro’s dream was to become a sergeant.

Since exiting the show six years ago, Pino has continued with guest appearances. He’s made appearances on Scandal, BrainDead, One Day at a Time, Mayans M.C. and The Good Fight. But he’s happy to return for a monumental episode.

He’s not the only familiar face who is part of a major shakeup this season. Season 23 opened without Jamie Gray Hyder, who starred as Officer Kat Tamin, and Demore Barnes, who played the role of Deputy Chief Christian Garland. Both joined in season 21 before being promoted to regulars in season 22. Tamin made history as the show’s first LGBTQ officer. She was the second main LGBTQ character since Dr. George Huang, who was played by B.D. Wong. Huang’s character exited in Season 12.

Hyder later revealed her exit was not of her own merit. “To anyone who felt represented by any part of Kat’s being or mission, please know that you will always have representation in me,” she wrote on Instagram, noting the season would be “a lot less colorful.”