‘Law & Order: SVU’ Crew Member Josh Wallwork Missed by Friends and Fans After Coronavirus Death

This week, Law & Order: SVU crew member Josh Wallwork died after being diagnosed with coronavirus, and many of his close friends have been taking to social media to share how much they miss him. On Thursday, SVU showrunner Warren Leight was one for the first to share the “very sad news,” tweeting, “One of our costumers, and a beautiful man, Josh Wallwork, passed away from complications of Covd-19. Cast and crew send love and prayers to his family and friends. We are heartbroken.”

Series star Mariska Hargitay also memorialized Wallwork, admitting that everyone was “heartbroken” over the passing. “I don’t think I ever saw him without a smile on his face. He brought love and kindness everywhere he went,” she wrote. “Always ready with the joke. The SVU Corredor will never be the same. We will miss you Josh.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Many of Wallwork’s close friends and followers have also been lamenting his loss, with most taking to Instagram to share there sorrow. Scroll down to see some of the heartfelt memorials to the beloved costumer.

​

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elle Lated (@go4leeny) on Mar 26, 2020 at 6:43pm PDT

“Josh…what can I say my friend? You lit up the threshold of every doorway you graced. Your infectious smile and calming presence would make me grin like a Cheshire cat from the moment I saw you, each and every day,” Wallwork’s friend, Elle Lated wrote.

“One day, with a huge smile on your face you finally asked, ‘What are you so happy about E?’ – to which I responded, ‘You. I can’t help it, whenever I see you I feel happy!’ We burst out laughing and continued that way every day… Can you imagine that? Someone having the type of presence that could make you instantly forget whatever may have been troubling you the moment before? Well that was Josh…and he had it in spades.

“He recently shared with me that he was the happiest he’d ever been. He was happy with his job on SVU but even more importantly, he was in a loving, healthy relationship. He had a sparkle in his eyes as he spoke and I could feel his joy.

“Before he stepped away to continue on with his day, I remember saying, ‘You’re such a beautiful soul Josh, you deserve it all.’ He giggled, graciously blushed, and set about taking the continuity photos of the day.. Josh was amazing..and taken way too soon..and he will be sorely missed by us all. Many hearts were broken today.”

​

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joseph Darius Jaafari (@fursianprince) on Mar 26, 2020 at 11:54am PDT

“She’s wearing even bigger, brighter hats now. I’m gonna miss this guy,” wrote friend, Joseph Darius Jaafari. “Stay at home. Take COVID seriously.”

​

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kristen Koenig (@konzie_koenig) on Mar 26, 2020 at 11:37am PDT

“I can’t believe you’re not with us anymore Josh. You were always up for anything, especially if it was fun or adventurous,” added another, Kristen Koenig. “One of the kindest people I had the pleasure of knowing. Let your loved ones know you love them, we live in unpredictable times. #ripjosh.”

​

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Jack Browning (@joteaux) on Mar 26, 2020 at 10:36am PDT

“Learned this morning that my friend and former neighbor died in NYC from COVID-19. He was 45, creative, funny, with a heart of gold,” added his friend, David Browning. “Please take this pandemic seriously. Please #stayhome. Rest in peace, @bdrmbrwns.”

​

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Learan Kahanov (@learan) on Mar 26, 2020 at 9:32am PDT

“RIP @bdrmbrwns. This pic was from season 4 of @madamsecretarycbs. What an amazing human. I wear my current bear beard in honor of you Josh,” Learan Kahanov wrote. “This Pandemic will eventually touch everyone, Please be smart safe and healthy. Do your part. If you can’t help directly then at the least Stay Inside.”

​

View this post on Instagram A post shared by cortneyh (@cortneyh) on Mar 26, 2020 at 9:22am PDT

“Heart Broken by the news of my friend Josh’s passing…,” added another friend of Wallwork’s friend, Cortney. “He had Covid 19 and it took him. It’s not fair. I’m so sad.”

​

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Randy Willcox (@randywillcoxmusic) on Mar 26, 2020 at 7:39am PDT

“My Instagram page is almost exclusively music/guitar related. But today I’m sharing this because Josh Wallwork is the first person I knew personally to die from complications of the novel coronavirus COVID-19,” added Randy Wilcox. “I’m afraid this won’t be the last post like this I make either. Please don’t dismiss this virus or belittle the ‘hysteria’ surrounding it.”