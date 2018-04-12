‘Law & Order: SVU’ Crosses Over With ‘Chicago Justice’ Again

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit included in a clever Chicago Justice crossover on Wednesday night’s episode.

During the episode’s legal case, prosecutor Peter Stone (Philip Winchester) squares off against defense attorney James Olson (Christopher Wiehl), who is defending two soldiers who are accused of assaulting and raping a prostitute.

Fans of the now-cancelled Chicago Justice may recognize Olson as the attorney who battled in court during the show’s fifth episode, “Friendly Fire.”

Stone, who was a lead on Chicago Justice before joining SVU, acknowledges the pair’s previous connection after they square off.

“You are a long way from Chicago,” Stone says.

Olson replies, “Representing out fighting men is a movable feast. Interesting case we’ve got here. The word of a lying lady of the night against two decorated soldiers.”

Stone quickly shuts down his opponent’s line of insults and tells him no deals will be made. Olsen is not too happy about this, of course.

“She’s a hooker, Peter,” Olsen says.

Stone bashes back, “And your client’s a rapist.”

While Chicago Justice is done, it’s presence is still being felt in the Chicago universe of shows. Aside from Stone’s addition to the SVU cast, the show has also popped up on Chicago Med.

During the latest season premiere, entitled “Speak Your Truth,” Dr. Charles (Oliver Platt) heads to court to testify against the man who shot him.

This courtroom setup is where the Chicago Justice crossover occurs. As Charles testifies, defense attorney Marshall Matthews (Demore Barnes) cross examines him.

Matthews may not have jumped out as a major player in the Chicago universe of shows, but he did once appear in an episode of the now-cancelled Chicago Justice.

The character was faced with a similar defense case in the season 1 episode “Double Helix.” He was tasked with proving his client was legally insane, just as he does here.

Coincidentally, Charles also made a crossover appearance of his own in “Double Helix” to give his own evaluation of Matthews’ client.

While Olson’s and Matthews’ cameos might have flew by some fans, it’s still nice to see the producers are still acknowledging that realm of the Chicago universe.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC. All past episodes of the show are available to stream on Hulu. Season 15-18 are available to stream on Netflix.

