‘Law & Order: SVU’: Carisi and Fin Find Suspect Through Unconventional Method

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit detectives are used to finding suspects through unconventional means, but the way Detectives Odafun Tutuola and Dominick Carisi find the suspect in tonight’s episode takes the cake.

In a preview scene from “Brothel,” Carisi (Peter Scanavino) and Fin (Ice-T) use a suspect’s custom-made leather shoe to find his identity. They took the shoe to the cobbler who made it, but he refused to tell them the person’s identity, citing cobbler-client privilege.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“The person who bought that shoe might have killed a woman,” Fin said. “I don’t know anything about cobbler-client confidentiality.”

The cobbler agreed to find the client that may have bought the shoe. He then found the sculpted wood piece used to make the shoe fit perfectly, and it slid right into their shoe.

“If the shoe fits,” Carisi said.

Of course, this is hardly the first time Carisi and Fin have made offbeat choices to find suspects. Back in last month’s “Dear Ben,” Carisi sent DNA to a heritage website, which helped the SVU team find a suspect’s family. Unfortunately, the evidence was dismissed because Carisi never identified himself as a police officer when he submitted the DNA.

“Brothel” centers on the murder of a woman who tried to escape a pop-up brothel. In another scene from earlier in the episode, Lt. Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Detective Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish) found the makeshift brothel in a barely-furnished apartment.

The new episode also includes a special appearance from Blue Bloods veteran Jennifer Esposito as Sgt. Phoebe Baker, an old colleague of Fin’s. Baker helps Fin and the SVU team find the brothel, nicknamed “The Dollhouse,” which moves to different locations throughout New York City.

This is Esposito’s first appearance on the show in almost 20 years. She last appeared in the first season episode “Remorse,” which aired back in May 2000, even before Ice-T joined the show.

Other guest stars in “Brothel” include Baylen Thomas as Collum O’Connor, Adrian Alvarado as Carlos Ramirez, John Rothman as Judge Kofax and Jenna Stern as Judge Barth.

Next week’s episode of SVU is the show’s 450th and will feature the return of Dean Winters as Brian Cassidy. It is his first appearance since last February. In “Facing Demons,” Benson asks Cassidy for help when a child molestation investigation hits a snag.

Law & Order: SVU air on NBC at 10 p.m. ET Thursdays.

Photo credit: Virginia Sherwood/NBC