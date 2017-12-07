‘Law & Order: SVU’ Fans Are Suspicious of Brooke Shields’ Character

Brooke Shields has made her presence felt on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, and her character is driving people crazy.

Shields plays Sheila, the biological grandmother of Olivia’s (Mariska Hargitay) adopted son Noah.

Over the past few episodes, Sheila has began to grow closer to Olivia and Noah in an attempt to get to know her grandson.

However, many fans think there is more to Shields’ character than she lets on.

Some think she will attempt to file for custody of Noah, and other think she has something much more sinister, like an abduction, in mind.

During this week’s episode, Sheila opened up to Olivia about her relationship with Noah’s mother, Ellie. Fans saw it as just another shady ploy to win over Olivia.

See some of the reactions below.

@nbcsvu who else is having mixed feelings about Shelia? I know I am! 🙋 — Angel Delgado (@SVUAngelDelgado) November 9, 2017

Maybe she wants to prove it to Liv so it would help in a custody case. I know I’m being too suspicious. — LAKEETA THOMAS (@LaKeetaThomas1) November 9, 2017

I think what Sheila is going to do is gain Olivia’s trust then betray her. Just guessing. — trupti (@trupti138) November 9, 2017

Still not sure I trust Sheila. Time will tell… — kc (@tmapej) November 9, 2017

Lot of people think Shelia might try to abduct Noah. With #SVU‘s penchant for plot twists… best not to rule it out 🤔 #UndercoverSVU @SVUWritersRoom — Law & Order Diehards (@LO_Diehards) November 9, 2017

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. EST on NBC.

Photo Credit: NBC / Michael Parmelee