'Law & Order: SVU' and 'Organized Crime' Planning More Crossovers for Next Season

The first season of Law & Order: Organized Crime may be over, but series showrunner Ilene Chaiken says there's much more in store for fans in the coming seasons. Detective Elliot Stabler's (Christopher Meloni) spinoff drama held a number of surprises in Season 1, including a budding relationship between Stabler and his former partner Detective Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, and the crossovers don't stop there.

"We will certainly do more crossovers. We're now part of an entire night of Law & Order. It offers us a lot of opportunities to intersect our stories. There's no set number, no formula for it. And yes, I learned a lot about the complexities of doing a crossover and doing them successfully," Chaiken told Entertainment Weekly. "One of the things I think will work better for us in this upcoming season is that our shows are all starting at the same time. We will be more or less on the same schedule. So we'll be able to coordinate better and plan these events better."

Each season of the new show will focus on a completely new storyline, Chaiken promises. Though, that doesn't mean every finale will have a conclusive ending –– nor does it mean certain previous characters won't also be referenced or even appear in future seasons. Speaking on the season finale, the showrunner promised, "Yes, the story resolves itself in many ways. And when we come back in the fall, we will begin a new story." However, she added: "But that doesn't mean we're simply going to drop these threads." Dylan Mcdermott's character Richard Wheatley was a popular face among fans this season. The seasoned actor played a villainous crime boss who was supposedly responsible for the death of Stabler's wife, Kathy (Isabel Gillies). Chaiken says fans may not have seen the last of him yet. "Wheatley's influence will certainly remain in our world. It's too soon to say whether Richard Wheatley will return, but I will say we certainly hope he will. At the same time, we'll be picking up season 2 with a new crime story and a new major adversary, but Wheatley could very well make an appearance, or two, or four in the future."