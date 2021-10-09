‘Law & Order’: Will Anthony Anderson’s Detective Kevin Bernard Return?

Anthony Anderson says he’s missed on Law & Order. The show was recently greenlit for a 21st season. Producers are looking to bring back a number of popular familiar faces and Anderson is reportedly one of them. During a recent chat with Rachael Ray, Anderson revealed he’s been in talks about returning. “I did have a conversation with Dick Wolf. I will just say that,” Anderson said. “So, we’ll see what the future holds.”

Deadline reports that Anderson’s appearance on the talk show airs on Oct. 14. Anderson is a longtime fan of the show. Despite no longer being part of the L&O universe, he still watches the spinoffs religiously.

Anderson starred as Detective Kevin Bernard. He joined the show toward the end of Season 18 in 2008 and stayed until the show’s unexpected end in Season 20. Other former cast members, including Sam Waterson, are expected to make appearances in Season 21. In addition to Waterson, at the time of the show’s abrupt cancellation, the ensemble cast was comprised of Jeremy Sisto, Anthony Anderson, S. Epatha Merkerson, Linus Roache, and Alana De La Garza.

Wolf is particularly excited about the show’s revival. “There are very few things in life that are literally dreams come true,” he said in a statement, as reported by TV Line. “This is mine.”

The news of the revival of L&O comes just a few months after NBC decided to scrape a third iteration, Law & Order: For the Defense. It was set to premiere alongside its current shows – Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime.

Others are equally excited about the revival. “Law & Order is quite simply one of the most iconic shows in television history, and the idea of continuing its legacy and partnering with Dick on an all-new season is nothing short of exhilarating,” Susan Rovner, Chairman of Entertainment Content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said in an official statement. “This is great news for NBC as well as TV fans everywhere.” It’s unclear when the show will premiere.