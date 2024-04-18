'Law & Order: Organized Crime': Stabler Opens Up About Sam in a Veteran's Support Group (Exclusive Clip)

A new episode of Law & Order: Organized Crime is almost here, and PopCulture.com has an exclusive clip. In the Apr. 11 episode, it was revealed that Abubakr Ali's Samir Bashir had gone missing after being placed on family leave as he and his wife Stacy prepared for another baby. Unfortunately, Stacy later told the squad that Sam was missing, and while many had hoped he would turn up, Stabler found Sam's body in a body bag after getting some intel.

In an exclusive clip from the new episode "Crossroads" airing tonight, Apr. 18, Stabler and Bell are in a veteran's support group, with the rest of the team listening in. Being "new" to the group, Stabler opens up about a "bad day" he had with his "unit," describing Sam going missing and when he found his body. Bell and the team look as shocked as ever, not quite believing what they're hearing about their now-fallen teammate.

Ali only joined Organized Crime in the second episode of Season 4, somewhat as a replacement for Brent Antonello's Jamie Whelan, who died in the Season 3 finale. On top of everything else that Stabler has been dealing with, it sounds like Sam's death will be taking a toll on him. Not to mention the fact that the team will have to come to terms with it as well as try to take down a large-scale drug operation disguised as a local honey farm. It's going to be tough on them, but hopefully, this is their last heartbreak for a while.

Since the team is still reeling from Jamie's death, there's no telling how they will handle Sam's, which was also pretty sudden. The last time fans saw him, he was worried about Stacy and the baby, and of course, there was no indication that anything bad was going to happen to him. Being Law & Order: Organized Crime, that was not the case, and it's definitely heartbreaking. How Stabler and the team move on from Sam and grieve him while continuing to do their jobs will be something to look forward to, but fans may want to have tissues with them just in case.

Be sure to watch the exclusive clip above and watch a brand new episode of Law & Order: Organized Crime tonight at 10 p.m. ET on NBC. All four seasons are also streaming on Peacock.