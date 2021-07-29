'Law & Order: Organized Crime' Season 2 Bringing Back Major Character

✖

It seems fans can't get enough of Dylan McDermott's villainous portrayal of mob boss Richard Wheatley in NBC's Law & Order spinoff Organized Crime. So much so, that he'll be returning for Season 2 of the series. Originally signed to a one-year deal to work opposite Law & Order: Special Victims Unit alum Christopher Meloni, McDermott recently closed a deal to take on a major recurring arc for eight episodes in the new installment, according to Deadline. It's allegedly believed to be one of the most profitable deals for a guest-star on network TV.

McDermott's character in the debut season was an upfront businessman with a second side close to the mob that involved his entire family. Wheatley was considered to be Detective Stabler's (Meloni) nemesis throughout the episodes after killing his wife Kathy in the premiere episode. The season closed with fans watching Wheatley being taken into custody as he awaited trial for the murder of Stabler's wife. Fans have already expressed their excitement to see their favorite villain's return to the show. "Yes!!! So excited for Wheatley’s return [Dylan McDermott]. Cannot wait to see what is in store for this season!" a fan wrote on Twitter.

Aside from his turn in the Dick Wolf-produced series, McDermott has recently been seen doing a lot of work with another Hollywood super-producer: Ryan Murphy. McDermott performed a role in Netflix's Hollywood as well as FX's American Horror Story. The status of McDermott's return was up in the air prior to the announcement since the series (which is led by showrunner Ilene Chaiken) is meant to be an anthology. While the production team has been private regarding the upcoming chapter's details, the showrunner previously hinted toward what viewers can expect. "When we come back in the fall, we will begin a new story. But that doesn't mean we're simply going to drop these threads," she told Entertainment Weekly. Though franchise creator Wolf adds that Season 2 will be split into three eight-episode arcs –– all based on classic crime movies. The first eight will focus on The Godfather, The second arc will be on American Gangster, and the final third will be on Scarface. Production on Season 2 has already begun.