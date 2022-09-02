'Law & Order: Organized Crime' Gets Big Behind-the-Scenes Shakeup

The changes keep on coming to the Dick Wolf universe. Following major shakeups at Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and One Chicago title Chicago P.D., a behind-the-scenes shakeup is rocking Law & Order: Organized Crime. Variety confirmed Friday that Bryan Goluboff is exiting the series as showrunner, with Sean Jablonski replacing him.

At this time, a reason for Goluboff's departure has not been shared, and he has not released a statement addressing the news. The current showrunner initially took on the role just three months ago when it was announced in May that he would be taking over as showrunner for Organized Crime's third season, replacing Barry O'Brien. O'Brien, who joined as co-executive producer in November 2021, in turn had taken over as interim showrunner in February following the exit of Ilene Chaiken. Prior to Chaiken, Matt Olmstead served as showrunner.

Following his exit, Jablonski will take the reins of the series, which stars Christopher Meloni, Danielle Moné Truitt, Ainsley Seiger, Brent Antonello, and Rick Gonzalez and follows Meloni's Det. Elliot Stabler, who is now a member of the Organized Crime Control Bureau task force. Jablonski previously wrote for Law & Order, with his other writing credits including Nip/Tuck, Suits, and Project Blue Book.

The move marks just the latest shakeup to the Dick Wolf universe, and the second to hit a Law & Order title. Just last week, it was confirmed that Kelli Giddish would be leaving Law & Order: SVU after having portrayed Det. Amanda Rollins for 12 seasons. Althoguh a reason for her exit has not been officially confirmed, it was reported that it was not her decision, nor was it a decision from the new showrunner, David Graziano. Instead, Giddish's exit was reportedly made by executives "above" those directly responsible for the SVU story.

Meanwhile, fellow Wolf universe title Chicago P.D. suffered a loss. On Aug. 30, Variety confirmed that Jesse Lee Soffer will be leaving his role as Det. Jay Halstead this fall. In a statement, Soffer, who initially starred as Halstead in Chicago Fire before his character transitioned to the spinoff series, thanked "the incredible fans for their unwavering support during the past 10 years," adding, "to create this hour drama week after week has been a labor of love by everyone who touches the show. I will always be proud of my time as Det. Jay Halstead." An airdate for Soffer's final episode has not been announced.