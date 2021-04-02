'Law & Order: Organized Crime' and Christopher Meloni's 'SVU' Return: What to Know

The Rise of Elliot Stabler (Photo: Marcel Thomas/FilmMagic) Law & Order: SVU premiered in September of 1999, and was itself a spinoff of Dick Wolf's drama Law & Order. Meloni's Elliot Stabler was a dedicated family man who often took his department's grim cases to heart, oftentimes complicating the investigations along the way. This was regularly at odds with Hargitay's Captain Benson, who often took the opposite perspective, and created a dynamic that drove the show for more than a decade. prevnext

The Unceremonious Goodbye (Photo: Eric Liebowitz/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank) After helping anchor SVU for 12 seasons, Stabler's absence was casually explained away in an off-screen retirement. Given that he never received a proper send-off, which is why so many fans and series creator Dick Wolf have been yearning to see him come back. It turns out, the actor left the show simply because he was unable to reach terms with NBC on a contract extension.

Rumors of His Return (Photo: NBC / Peter Kramer) In an interview with PEOPLE back in February 2020, Hargitay mentioned there had been "conversations" about Stabler being brought out of retirement, though she was also scarce on the details. "I can't tell you that; I'm taking the Fifth!" Hargitay said. "There have been conversations, many a conversation." Back in August of last year, showrunner Warren Leight told TVLine that he was hopeful that Stabler would return, though he pointed out that the decision was "above my pay grade."

Meloni's Confirmation Small quibble:

I did not confirm on Facebook.

I’m not on Facebook https://t.co/CRoV6AeNOt — Chris Meloni (@Chris_Meloni) April 1, 2020 After rumors started gaining steam in March, Meloni himself confirmed the news on Twitter, albeit indirectly. He did have a "small quibble" about the announcement, which was just that he's "not on Facebook." While the actor does have a verified page on the platform, he later clarified that someone else runs it. Regardless, fans were beside themselves over the news. prevnext

Stabler's New Journey (Photo: Bobby Bank/WireImage/Getty Images) Law & Order: Organized Crime will see Stabler return to the NYPD to battle organized crime, which comes with some extra motivation due to a personal loss. His triumphant comeback also comes during dramatic changes in the city's police department, not to mention the city at large. The series will follow Stabler as he attempts to rebuild his life as he leads a new elite task force tasked with taking apart the city's most powerful crime syndicates. In addition to the new series, Stabler will also appear in SVU's Season 22 within the crossover. Before the pandemic, Stabler was set to be in the season premiere of SVU. Organized Crime executive producer Ilene Chaiken made it clear that this show is far different than SVU's formula. "It's not a case of the week, because organized crime doesn't work in that way. It's an episodic show; the episodes will stand on their own. But the stories will also play out over the course of a whole season." Chaiken said. "We want to do a different Law & Order."

'SVU' Return? (Photo: Will Hart/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images) Don't expect to see Christopher Meloni return full-time to his old SVU stomping grounds. While Stabler will make more guest appearances on the longrunning series, he ruled out a full return to the series. "That, I didn't want to do," Meloni told Entertainment Weekly when asked about rejoining SVU . "That felt like going back to what was. That boat had sailed.