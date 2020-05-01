'Law & Order: SVU' Fans Beside Themselves as Christopher Meloni Returns to Series Ahead of New Spinoff

The historic 21st season of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit might have been shorter than fans hoped, but the show is still giving everyone reasons to keep buzzing with anticipation for new episodes. Showrunner Warren Leight confirmed Det. Elliot Stabler will be appearing in the Season 22 premiere, marking Christopher Meloni's first time playing the character since he left the show after Season 12 almost a decade ago. The news set off celebrations around the SVU sphere on social media.

The Season 22 premiere will help reintroduce Stabler to the SVU family before a planned spin-off debuts. Leight and his team initially planned to reintroduce Stabler's family first, with his wife Kathy (Isabel Gilles) and one of his sons appearing in the Season 21 finale. However, the episode was never filmed because production was put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. The new plan is to have Stabler in the SVU Season 22 opener, Leight explained on the new episode of The Law & Order: SVU Podcast. "I think that much I know. Whether we get to see his family as well remains to be seen," he added.

"We had heard distant thunder about Chris Meloni coming back in the fall and we were going to lay a little groundwork for that," Leight said of the original plan. "We were going to see [wife] Kathy Stabler come back very upset. Her son had been rolled by a team of ne'er-do-wells and may have been drugged, and we were going to revisit [Benson's half-brother] Simon's seeming overdose and we were going to get to know the stresses on the Stablers -- what had happened to the Stabler family after Elliot both left SVU and apparently left them."