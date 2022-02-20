‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Kelli Giddish Secretly Got Married

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Kelli Giddish revealed that she secretly got married back in November in an Instagram post over the weekend. Giddish, 41, and Beau Richards married in New Orleans, the star revealed. Giddish and her ex-husband, Lawrence Faulborn, are parents to two sons, Ludo, 6, and Charlie, 3.

On Saturday, Giddish shared a black and white photo from their wedding. “Happy beyond words to have met and married my love, my man, my sweet beau,” she wrote, adding that their wedding date was Nov. 7, 2021. She also tagged Richards’ private Instagram page. “You are my light, and the most supreme step-father Ludo and Charlie could ask for,” she added.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Unlike many other TV stars, Giddish does not talk about her private life too often. In fact, little is known about when her marriage to Faulborn ended. In an interview with Smashing Interviews Magazine in October 2021, she casually revealed that she was engaged. “I’ve actually recently been divorced, and I’m engaged again. So, I’m very excited,” she said at the time. She only confirmed that her fiance was not in the entertainment industry.

In that same interview, Giddish added that her sons are aware that their mom is famous, especially when people at the grocery store want to get their pictures taken with her. “They’re like, ‘Okay. They want your picture,’” Giddish explained. “My oldest son has his favorite TV shows, so I’m like, ‘Well, just imagine meeting the Red Ranger in the grocery store and how excited you would be.’ He says, ‘Okay. Cool.’ So the older one knows I play a cop on TV, and that’s about as much as he knows. But then he’s been to work and seen mommy’s work family.”

Giddish stars as Detective Amanda Rollins on SVU and joined in 2011. She is one of the longest-serving stars on the show, topped only by Mariska Hargitay and Ice-T. Fans have long wanted to see Rollins in a relationship with Dominick Carisi, played by Peter Scanavino. Now that Carisi is an assistant district attorney, the show’s writers are finally pairing them up.

“All the conversation around it is really exciting,” Giddish told Smashing Interviews of the characters’ relationship. “The head writers are really excited about letting that be a facet of their relationship. We are treating it with respect and caution as to what it should be and what it shouldn’t be. It means a lot to us as people and also, it is so earned and so organic, we want to keep portraying that level of friendship and trust to the audience and let them see a great relationship.”

The next new episode of SVU finally airs on Thursday on NBC at 9 p.m. ET. SVU is now sandwiched between the Law & Order revival, which stars at 8 p.m. ET, and Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2, which kicks off at 10 p.m. ET.