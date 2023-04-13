'Law & Order: Organized Crime' Getting Very Short Episode Count for Season 4

While all three shows in the Law & Order franchise were recently renewed, it's not all great news. The Christopher Meloni-led Organized Crime spinoff will indeed be coming back for Season 4, but with fewer episodes. TVLine reports that as the mothership series and SVU will be getting 22 episodes next season, OC will be getting just 13. However, producers apparently have a specific plan in mind for the series, which works better with fewer episodes.

Law & Order: Organized Crime premiered in 2021, finally reuniting Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni's Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler in occasional crossovers. Meloni starred in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit for the first 12 seasons, and when he returned to the role 10 years later to star in OC, Stabler's relationship with Benson was like nothing had changed.

Even though Organized Crime's renewal is a happy occasion, it initially seemed that it would be on the fence. The series has gone through a total of five showrunners since its premiere, and with only three seasons under its belt, that is a bit troubling. However, it looks like NBC has no concerns about it, and the reduced episodes order is merely for storyline purposes; there shouldn't be anything to worry about.

Along with the renewals of the Law & Order series, the One Chicago franchise managed to score renewals for all three of its shows as well. This means that Dick Wolf will continue dominating weeknights heading into the 2023-24 broadcast season, as all three FBI shows on CBS will also return. If anything, there may be fewer episodes of Law & Order: Organized Crime, but there is still plenty of content to go around.

New episodes of Law & Order: Organized Crime are set to return on April 26, but with the season winding down, it's pretty likely the series will start to set up for the next season, even if it's not much. It's hard to tell where Organized Crime will take things, but either way, it's going to be something to look out for.

NBC has yet to announce official finale dates for their shows, but they are expected to be sometime in mid-late May. Though with a reduced Season 4, it wouldn't be surprising if they decide to hold off until mid-season 2024 to premiere the episodes. Rest assured, though, the wait and storyline will most definitely be worth it.