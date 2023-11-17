'Law & Order: Organized Crime' Adds 2 Significant Characters to Season 4 Cast

Law & Order: Organized Crime is bringing in more of Elliot Stabler's family. TVLine exclusively reports that the spinoff will be introducing Stabler's brothers, Randall and Joe Jr. They will be the latest members of his family tree to have a part on Organized Crime. Aside from Stabler's kids and late wife, Ellen Burstyn recurs as his mother, Bernie. Meanwhile, the series has brought up his deceased father, Joseph, numerous times. Now, with his siblings coming into play, it will surely make the family tree a lot more complicated and nerve-wracking, no matter what happens.

Stabler has five siblings in total, with three brothers and two sisters. Joe Jr. is the youngest of the Stabler men and was dishonorably discharged after serving 15 or so years in the Army. He works for a British wine merchant, but "there's something about the work that makes him ashamed to come face-to-face with Elliot, his hero." As for Stabler's older brother, Randall, he left the family when he was young and is now a real estate developer. Unfortunately, the two of them have some tension that comes from an event involving their father.

It sounds like things could be getting pretty complicated for Stabler, no matter which way you look at it. As of now, it's unknown when the two brothers will be appearing on Organized Crime, but it is reported that they will be appearing in several episodes. When it comes to who will be playing them, that is also unknown. Hopefully, more information will be released soon, but it's going to be exciting to see what they will be bringing to the table. Considering family hasn't always come easy for Stabler, having two of his brothers come to town could have an effect on him, especially since we don't know what it will be for.

A premiere date for Organized Crime has yet to be announced, but it is expected for it to return during midseason. Announced earlier this year, the spinoff is set to have 13 episodes, which coincidentally is around the same number of episodes that most shows are aiming to have for their upcoming seasons. With networks starting to release their midseason 2024 schedules, it shouldn't be long until NBC does the same thing. Once filming starts for OC, more information should hopefully be released for Season 4, but for now, fans will just have to patiently wait.