‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Star Christopher Meloni Shares Update on Benson and Stabler Relationship

Christopher Meloni is aware of the number of fans dying for Elliot Stabler and Olivia Benson to finally get together.

The Law & Order: Organized Crime star gave an update on the status of the beloved characters’ relationship.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Since the first season of Law & Order: SVU in 1999, Mariska Hargitay’s Olivia Benson and Meloni’s Elliot Stabler have proven to be a great team, and it’s been clear over the years that they have feelings for each other. They even nearly addressed it in recent episodes of SVU and OC. While the crossovers haven’t stopped with Organized Crime moving to Peacock, Bensler still has not happened. Fans are getting anxious, and Meloni knows it.

LAW & ORDER: SPECIAL VICTIMS UNIT — “All Pain is One Malady” Episode 24022 — Pictured: (l-r) Mariska Hargitay as Captain Olivia Benson, Christopher Meloni as Det. Elliot Stabler — (Photo by: Peter Kramer/NBC)

The actor responded to a fan on X who said, “for f— sake, kiss her already!” in regards to the fan-favorite characters. Meloni replied, “I’m f—ing trying.” It’s been nearly 30 years since SVU premiered, and still, there’s no romantic relationship, but Meloni can only do so much. Since Stabler lost his wife a few years ago now, it might be time for him to move on, and what better way to help him move on than one of his best friends and former partner?

Benson and Stabler might be the slowest slow burn of all time, going on 27 seasons, and it’s unknown if it will ever happen at this point. The two clearly care for each other, and they love one another, not just in a platonic way. Unfortunately, it might be a bit harder now since Meloni has landed a new show on Hulu. Peacock has yet to renew Organized Crime, but it’s said that he would be able to do both shows if the renewal comes through. It’s just unclear if he will be returning to SVU.

Assuming Benson and Stabler will eventually get together, even if it’s at the very end of SVU, the wait will be worth it. The hope is that it happens sooner rather than later. Fans will just have to see what happens when Law & Order: SVU Season 27 premieres on NBC on Thursday, Sept. 25, streaming the next day on Peacock. Rewatch the Bensler slow burn with all 26 seasons of SVU and all five seasons of Organized Crime, also streaming on Peacock.