'Law & Order: Organized Crime': Major Confrontation Going Down on Thursday's Episode

Law & Order: Organized Crime debuted on Thursday, and we know now that the next new episode will see a major confrontation going down. The new series is a spinoff of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, and see the return of Christopher Meloni's Detective Elliot Stabler. While there is a lot of mystery to uncover over the show's first season, one thing for sure is that Stabler has his sights set on some specific that he means to see get put away. [Please note: Spoilers below for the first two episodes of Law & Order: Organized Crime].

According to The Wrap, Episode 2 of Organized Crime will see Stabler coming face-to-face with Richard Wheatley, a crime boss who made his money through online pharmaceuticals. Wheatley is played by Dylan McDermott and appears to be an antagonist who isn't going anywhere as of yet. "There’s definitely a confrontation soon," McDermott told The Wrap. "And Richard is always up for the task. He’s not an easy man to bring down and just because you approach him or accuse him."

The actor continued, "He has a lot of grit and a lot of power and a lot of stamina and I think that Stabler does, too. That’s why I think this season is going to be so compelling because you have these two very powerful characters butting heads. You’re going to get a nice taste of it [this] week."

In the premiere episode of Organized Crime, Wheatley's character is seen in an array of situations, from doting on his children to murdering his own father over bigotry and betrayal. These two things in specific, McDermott says, are important to understanding who Wheatley is. "The good thing about Richard is he’s a great dad," he explained. "He loves his children, he cares for them. He overcompensates because he never had that with his own father, which I think is where there is such a deep-seated resentment."

McDermott went on to say, "His father is obviously a racist as well, so it just doesn’t go well. And obviously, Richard is a sociopath, in many ways, not that I would tell him that. He just, there is something about him. Like it talks about in the promos, he’s a new criminal. It’s not your father’s mafia guy. There’s something about Richard that is the next-level generation of criminal. And that’s a great thing to play because it’s so intricate and multi-dimensional."

"Finally, McDermott added, "So I think you’re going to see Richard do a lot of crazy things. But at the core of him is a man who really loves his family. Law & Order: Organized Crime airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET, on NBC.