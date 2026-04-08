‘Law & Order’: A Co-Conspirator Shares What They Know to Be ‘Queen for a Day’ (Exclusive Clip)

Law & Order has a new episode this week, and PopCulture.com has an exclusive clip.

In “Beyond Measure,” airing on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, “Riley and Walker investigate the murder of a beloved museum security guard and the theft of a priceless artifact.”

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“Baxter and Price must balance their pursuit of justice with public pressure to return the artifact,” the logline continues. The exclusive sneak peek sees Price, Samantha, and Bradley all talking to a co-conspirator, trying to get more information from him. They offer him to be “Queen for a Day,” meaning if he tells them what he knows, they can’t use the information against him.

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His lawyer tries to talk him into it, knowing that the charges could go down significantly if he tells the truth. He ends up doing so, only he just knows a nickname, not the real name of a suspect. He does have a few more details, but everyone’s stumped when he brings up pagers. It seems like everyone might be a bit stumped as to how to move forward, but at least this is more information than they started with. And even if they don’t know it, pagers might even be a good stepping stone since you don’t see those very often anymore.

It’s hard to predict how things will turn out, but with Price, Samantha, and Bradley clearly willing to do whatever and proposing whatever to find more information on the suspect, it can be assumed they will eventually find the perpetrator. What this means for the co-conspirator and his “Queen for a Day” duties remains to be seen, but it’s likely he will still face some big consequences. Just not as tough as the other suspect.

Law & Order is in the final stretch of episodes for Season 25, so it’s likely these remaining episodes will be heightened in terms of cases, action, and drama. As of now, NBC has not renewed the staple for Season 26, but there are no signs of the network planning to end it any time soon, so it’s very likely a renewal is imminent. For now, fans can watch the exclusive clip above from the new episode of Law & Order, airing on Thursday at 9 p.m. ET on NBC, streaming the next day on Peacock.