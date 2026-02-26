‘Law & Order’: Walker Slips Back into His Old Undercover Identity in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Law & Order is finally back after the Winter Olympics, and PopCulture.com has an exclusive sneak peek.

In “New Normal,” airing on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, “Walker revisits his undercover identity to get details on a gang-related murder.”

“Saddled with a weak case, Baxter and Price weigh the consequences of ruining another department’s investigation to get their conviction,” the logline continues. In the new clip, David Ajala’s Detective Theo Walker is back undercover at a bar as Theo Wall, getting reacquainted with old friend Juju Mills. However, she is not happy about his silence over the last six months, but gives in when he asks to talk.

Ajala made his debut as Walker earlier this season following the departure of Mehcad Brooks. Fans still don’t know too much about him, so this episode will be a great chance to dig deeper into his past and previous undercover assignment. Just from the looks of the sneak peek, though, it seems pretty complicated. And there’s no telling what else could happen aside from Walker revisiting his undercover identity.

As previously mentioned, Law & Order, much like most broadcast shows, has been on a break because of the Winter Olympics. The series returned on Jan. 8 from its midseason break and, after four episodes, went on another break because of the Games. Luckily, Law & Order and Law & Order: SVU will finally be back, and there will be much to look forward to. How this whole undercover assignment will go is unclear. If anything, people don’t have to wait too long to see how it all goes down.

Meanwhile, neither Law & Order show has been picked up for new seasons, but according to a report from Deadline, fans shouldn’t worry. Both dramas are a lock for the 2026-27 season, as are the One Chicago trio. When news of the renewals will be announced is unknown, but fans should breathe a sigh of relief. For now, it’s best to watch a sneak peek above from the new episode of Law & Order, airing tonight at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, streaming the next day on Peacock. The most recent episodes of Law & Order are also streaming on Peacock, so that fans can catch up before the new episode.