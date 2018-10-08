Lauren Cohan Pays Tribute to Late ‘The Walking Dead’ Co-Star on Instagram

Lauren Cohan has paid tribute to her onscreen father following The Walking Dead actor Scott Wilson‘s death at the age of 76.

Cohan, who portrays Wilson’s daughter Maggie Greene on the AMC post-apocalyptic zombie drama, shared a photo to her Instagram account Monday of herself and Wilson in-character era season 2 on set of The Walking Dead‘s Greene family farm.

Wilson, a veteran actor who has also starred in series like Bosch and The OA, passed away following complications with leukemia on Saturday, surrounded by family at his Los Angeles home, his representative announced. News of his passing broke just hours after it was confirmed that he would be returning for an upcoming episode of The Walking Dead‘s ninth season.

“We were trying to lie and obfuscate for a long time, but we want to confirm that Jon Bernthal, who played Shane, will visit this season and come back,” new showrunner Angela Kang announced. “We also have the wonderful Scott Wilson as Hershel as well as our wonderful Sonequa Martin-Green.”

After his passing, Cohan’s onscreen sister, Emily Kinney, also paid tribute to their onscreen father on Sunday.

“The best tv dad a girl could ask for. An amazing actor, inspiration, and friend. Love you, Scott. I miss you. RIP,” Kinney, who portrayed Beth Greene on the AMC series, captioned a photo of herself and Wilson.

Wilson starred as Hershel Greene on the AMC series, a character who was first introduced in season two when Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) appeared on his family farm with his son Carl (Chandler Riggs), who had recently been shot. After saving Carl’s life, the Greene family was welcomed into the group of Atlanta survivors, eventually fleeing the farm in the season two finale and making home at the prison in season three.

In season four, Wilson’s character was beheaded by The Governor, a battle that led to the fall of the prison and forced those living there to flee. In season five, his daughter, Beth, fell victim to the zombie apocalypse, leaving Cohan’s Maggie Greene the last Greene standing.

Cohan is expected to make her exit from the series in season nine, though her departure is said to be “open-ended,” leaving the possibility that she will return in future seasons.

Wilson’s season nine scenes were filmed prior to his death.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.