Late Night and Daytime TV Lineups: Who's on This Week (May 16)
From mid-morning entertainment news recaps to late-night comedy shows, here's the full schedule for all talk shows on the week of May 16, 2022. There's plenty of fodder in the news cycle already this week, and with any luck these interviews can add something interesting. If you're a fan of big summer concerts, blockbuster movies or streaming TV, there's something for you here.
This week's talk show schedule is jam-packed across all networks and at all hours the day. It has a little bit of everything, but it's easy to see some major stars standing out with repeat appearances. Keep your eye out for re-runs in a few places, and bear in mind that two major shows haven't yet released their schedules for this week -- The Daily Show with Trevor Noah and The Wendy Williams Show.
Other than that, this list is a perfect guide to navigating TV from now until Friday. You can always take a look on streaming services for an episode you missed, or check a site like YouTube for a specific clip you want to see. Scroll on for the complete schedule.
NBC Late Night
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon:
- Monday, May 16 – Shakira, Michelle Dockery, T. Murph
- Tuesday, May 17 – Nick Jonas, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Ella Mai
- Wednesday, May 18 – Tim McGraw, Maisie Williams, Doechii
- Thursday, May 19 – JoJo Siwa, Rina Sawayama
- Friday, May 20 – Fred Armisen, Måneskin
Late Night with Seth Meyers:
- Monday, May 16 – Miley Cyrus, Jenna Fischer, Angela Kinsey
- Tuesday, May 17 – Chelsea Handler, Martha Stewart, Allegra Hyde
- Wednesday, May 18 – Sarah Silverman, Jeffrey Donovan, Sleaford Mods
- Thursday, May 19 – Ricky Gervais, Emmy Rossum, Ashe
- Friday, May 20 – RE-RUN: Bob Odenkirk, Bobby Moynihan, Derrick Wright
Fallon and Meyers have cast a pretty wide net this week with a little something for everyone to enjoy. Game of Thrones fans may want to keep a particular eye on Wednesday night's interview with Maisie Williams, where she will probably be asked about the upcoming spinoff House of the Dragon.prevnext
CBS Late Night
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert:
- Monday, May 16 – Mark Esper, Judd Apatow
- Tuesday, May 17 – Ricky Gervais, Trombone Shorty
- Wednesday, May 18 – Antony Blinken, Zosia Mamet
- Thursday, May 19 – Mike Myers, Minha Kim
- Friday, May 20 – Shaquille O'Neal, Sebastian Stan, Sharon Van Etten
The Late Late Show with James Corden:
- Monday, May 16 – Ciara, Jenna Dewan, Steven Rogers
- Tuesday, May 17 – Hannah Einbinder, Lennon Parham, a performance by the cast of Hadestown
- Wednesday, May 18 – Sheryl Crow, Rhea Seehorn
- Thursday, May 19 – Jean Smart, Joshua Jackson, DNCE
- Friday, May 20 – RE-RUN: Maggie Gyllenhaal, Cynthia Erivo, Kimberly Clark
Corden will have the first of many talk show appearances for Jenna Dewan this week.prevnext
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
- Monday, May 16 – RE-RUN: Dana Carvey, "Science Bob" Pflugfelder
- Tuesday, May 17 – RE-RUN: Jerrod Carmichael, James Hong, the Black Keys
- Wednesday, May 18 – John Mulaney, Andy Samberg, Cheryl Hines, Gang of Youths
- Thursday, May 19 – Milo Ventimiglia, Jessie Buckley, Franz Ferdinand
- Friday, May 20 – Ryan Seacrest, Joe Keery, Train
Kimmel may be starting the week off with a couple of re-runs, but he will make up for it later in the week with some highly anticipated interviews. Comedy fans, in particular, may want to watch on Wednesday to see John Mulaney and Andy Samberg back to back.prevnext
Watch What Happens Live
TONIGHT at 10/9c, #WWHL is LIVE with @HAIMtheband!
- Sunday, May 15 – Kenya Moore, Matt James
- Monday, May 16 – Alana Haim, Este Haim, Danielle Haim
- Tuesday, May 17 – Joe Gorga, Joe Benigno, Evan Goldschneider, Bill Aydin, Louie Ruelas, Frank Catania
- Wednesday, May 18 – Christine Quinn, Erika Jayne
- Thursday, May 19 – Bethenny Frankel, Ali Wentworth
Finally, the last late-night show we have is Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, where the biggest reality stars will weigh in on their most recent on-screen drama.prevnext
The View (ABC) and The Talk (CBS)
The View:
- Monday, May 16 – Billy Crystal
- Tuesday, May 17 – Maury Povich, guest co-host Stephanie Grisham
- Wednesday, May 18 – Joanne Froggatt, Allen Leech, guest co-host Stephanie Grisham
- Thursday, May 19 – Selma Blair, JoJo Siwa, guest co-host Stephanie Grisham
- Friday, May 20 – Jeannie Mai Jenkins, guest co-host Dan Abrams
The Talk:
- Monday, May 16 – Nicole Scherzinger, guest co-host Ali Wentworth
- Tuesday, May 17 – Lily Rabe, guest co-host Jenna Dewan
- Wednesday, May 18 – Courtney B. Vance
- Thursday, May 19 – Renee Elise Goldsberry, Kovid Kapoor
- Friday, May 20 – Milo Ventimiglia
There are some heavy conversations coming to both The View and The Talk this week, with serious journalists joining the panel-based discussions.prevnext
Syndicated Daytime Shows (Part 1)
Live with Kelly and Ryan:
- Monday, May 16 – Hugh Dancy, guest co-host Bethenny Frankel
- Tuesday, May 17 – Jenna Fischer, Angela Kinsey, Freddie Highmore, guest co-host Jane Krakowski
- Wednesday, May 18 – Ricky Gervais, Quinta Brunson, guest co-host Caroline Rhea
- Thursday, May 19 – Judd Apatow, guest co-host Emmy Rossum
- Friday, May 20 – Josh Gad, Colton Underwood, guest co-host Vanessa Lachey
The Wendy Williams Show:
- Monday, May 16 – TBA
- Tuesday, May 17 – TBA
- Wednesday, May 18 – TBA
- Thursday, May 19 – TBA
- Friday, May 20 – TBA
The Ellen DeGeneres Show:
- Monday, May 16 – Kate McKinnon
- Tuesday, May 17 – Justin Timberlake, Keith Urban
- Wednesday, May 18 – Sean "Diddy" Combs, Luke Bryan, Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Jess A. Talamantes
- Thursday, May 19 – Kerry Washington, Brad Paisley, Michelle Obama
- Friday, May 20 – Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Drew Brees
As noted above, The Wendy Williams Show schedule has not been announced just yet, but its titular host is still on leave.prevnext
Syndicated Daytime Shows (Part 2)
The Real:
- Monday, May 16 – A viewer plays "Initial Here"
- Tuesday, May 17 – Guest co-host Kandi Burruss
- Wednesday, May 18 – Dr. Mariel Buqué
- Thursday, May 19 – A viewer plays "All in the Details"
- Friday, May 20 – Fan Crush Friday
The Kelly Clarkson Show:
- Monday, May 16 – Bobby Brown, Alicia Etheredge-Brown, Melissa Rivers
- Tuesday, May 17 – Niecy Nash, Bill & Giuliana Rancic, Sheryl Crow
- Wednesday, May 18 – Idina Menzel, Talia Suskauer, Craig Wich, Mark O'Brien, Barlow & Bear
- Thursday, May 19 – Alanis Morissette, Joe Alwyn, Tears for Fears
- Friday, May 20 – Emmy Rossum, Joyelle Johnson
The Real continues its farewell season this week with plenty of viewer-centric segments and games.prevnext
Syndicated Daytime Shows (Part 3)
ICYMI: @oliviarodrigo opens up about how growing up as a child actor has caused her to seek out criticism as an adult.
The Tamron Hall Show
- Monday, May 16 – Kelli Fisher, Tana Gilmore, Fran Drescher
- Tuesday, May 17 – Jameela Jamil, Leiomy Maldonado, Law Roach, Dashaun Wesley
- Wednesday, May 18 – Christine Quinn, Roselyn Sánchez, Luvvie Ajayi
- Thursday, May 19 – Bethenny Frankel, D. Watkins
- Friday, May 20 – Zooey Deschanel, Eric Kim, Tim Love
The Drew Barrymore Show
- Monday, May 16 – Jennifer Aniston, RuPaul Charles, Billie Eilish
- Tuesday, May 17 – Keke Palmer, Gayle King, Kate Hudson, Machine Gun Kelly, Ana Gasteyer, Rachel Dratch
- Wednesday, May 18 – Ali Wentworth
- Thursday, May 19 – RE-RUN: Scarlett Johansson
- Friday, May 20 – RE-RUN: Seth Meyers, Britt Lower, Pilar Valdes
Finally, there are A-list guests on deck for both The Tamron Hall Show and The Drew Barrymore Show including musicians, actors and TV personalities. Check back next week for another full talk show schedule.prev