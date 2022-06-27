Late Night and Daytime TV Listings: Who's on This Week (June 27)
It's going to be a big week on the talk show circuit between TV events, movie releases and real-world news that everyone has a strong opinion on. Below, you'll find the full schedule of guests for late-night shows and daytime shows across all the major networks plus those in syndication. That includes the shows that will be off this week or have not published their schedules ahead of time.
It's no secret that talk show interviews are often used to promote new movies and TV shows, and this week's guest list shows some promotional talks that have clearly been planned for a long time. However, while Tom Hanks talks about Elvis or David Harbour talks about Stranger Things, this week will inevitably include a lot of discussions about the Supreme Court overturning the Roe v. Wade decision. Accordingly, you'll see high-profile politicians in this schedule including President Joe Biden and New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
For better or worse, talk shows will be an essential platform in shaping the course of these conversations in the first week after this historic moment. Below you can reference which guests you want to see and which shows you want to see them on.
This list is also handy for finding out which shows are on hiatus. Right now, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah has not published its schedule, although there are new episodes scheduled all week. Meanwhile, The Wendy Williams Show has come to an end, and Sherri will not take its place until Monday, Sept. 12.
Other shows are running re-runs this week. Jimmy Kimmel Live, The Tonight Show and The Late Show have all left Friday night blank while The Late Late Show and Late Night have re-runs scheduled on Friday night. The View also has a re-run on Friday while The Kelly Clarkson Show has re-runs on Thursday and Friday. The Ellen DeGeneres Show, The Tamron Hall Show and The Drew Barrymore Show are all running re-runs all week. According to a report by Interbridge, all three of those shows will be airing re-runs again next week as well.
Still, there are plenty of conversations to tune into this week as the nation digests some major news. Here's the schedule for talk shows this week so far as we know.
NBC Late-Night
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon:
- Monday, June 27 – Martin Lawrence, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, a performance from Broadway's "A Strange Loop"
- Tuesday, June 28 – Steve Carell, Maya Hawke, GIVĒON
- Wednesday, June 29 – Gaten Matarazzo, Lauren Spencer-Smith
- Thursday, June 30 – Dan White
Late Night with Seth Meyers:
- Monday, June 27 – Beanie Feldstein, Matthew Modine, Billy Strings, Jonathan Ulman
- Tuesday, June 28 – Wanda Sykes, Kesha, Patrick Radden Keefe, Jonathan Ulman
- Wednesday, June 29 – Steve Carell, Machine Gun Kelly, Ingrid Andress, Jonathan Ulman
- Thursday, June 30 – Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Cazzie David, Jonathan Ulman
- Friday, July 1 – RE-RUN: Tom Hanks, Elliot Page, Mason Hereford, Ralph Alexander
NBC has booked a lot of entertainers for its late-night shows this week except for Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren on Late Night with Seth Meyers.
CBS Late Night
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert:
- Monday, June 27 – Wanda Sykes, Ronan Farrow
- Tuesday, June 28 – Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Jimmie Allen
- Wednesday, June 29 – Rep. Adam Kinzinger, Karl Urban
- Thursday, June 30 – Heidi Klum, Ibram X. Kendi
The Late Late Show with James Corden:
- Monday, June 27 – President Joe Biden, Billie Eilish, David Harbour, Alanis Morissette
- Tuesday, June 28 – Vin Diesel, Ed Sheeran, Maisie Peters
- Wednesday, June 29 – John Boyega, Sam Smith, Minnie Driver, Lior Suchard, Cat Burns & Sam Smith
- Thursday, June 30 – Jamie Dornan, Tessa Thompson
- Friday, July 1 – RE-RUN: Terry Crews, June Diane Raphael, Amos Lee
Colbert seems to be leading the charge with political interviews this week, including conversations with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rep Adam Kinzinger and the president himself. However, those looking for more light-hearted fare will find it in the network's second talk show with James Corden.
Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
- Monday, June 27 – Joey King, Megan Stalter, anees, guest host Chelsea Handler
- Tuesday, June 28 – Simu Liu, Jo Koy, Jelly Roll, guest host Chelsea Handler
- Wednesday, June 29 – Paris Hilton, Matteo Lane, Aespa, guest host Chelsea Handler
- Thursday, June 30 – Taron Egerton, Kelsea Ballerini, guest host Chelsea Handler
ABC has employed a few guest hosts to take over for Jimmy Kimmel this summer, and this week just so happens to be helmed by Chelsea Handler.
Watch What Happens Live (Bravo)
- Sunday, June 26 – Sanya Richards-Ross, Tayshia Adams
- Monday, June 27 – "Below Deck Sailing Yacht" Season 3 Reunion
- Tuesday, June 28 – Dorinda Medley, Brandi Glanville
- Wednesday, June 29 – Ziwe, Garcelle Beauvais
- Thursday, June 30 – Jill Zarin, Phaedra Parks
Over in the reality TV world, Andy Cohen will be hosting a full reunion for the cast of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, among other prominent interviews.
The View & The Talk
The View:
- Monday, June 27 – Tyra Banks, Andy Grammer
- Tuesday, June 28 – Sherri Shepherd, Bowen Yang, Matt Rogers
- Wednesday, June 29 – Marcus Samuelsson, Simu Liu, Chloe Fineman
- Thursday, June 30 – Craig Robinson, Ne-Yo
- Friday, July 1 – RE-RUN: Viola Davis, guest co-host Amber Ruffin
The Talk:
- Monday, June 27 – Eva Mendes
- Tuesday, June 28 – Joel Kim Booster
- Wednesday, June 29 – Chace Crawford
- Thursday, June 30 – Danny Trejo
- Friday, July 1 – Karen Gillan, Jet Tila
The View will be interviewing Sherri Shepherd on Tuesday – perhaps to discuss her new show and the future of daytime talk shows in general.
Syndicated Shows (Part 1)
Live with Kelly and Ryan:
- Monday, June 27 – Chelsea Handler, Amy Goodman
- Tuesday, June 28 – Jennifer Lopez, Yumna Jawad, Kim Raver
- Wednesday, June 29 – Tom Holland, the Crafty Lumberjacks, Sophia Bush, Raven-Symoné
- Thursday, June 30 – Oscar Isaac, Leslie Mann, Dr. Michael Breus
- Friday, July 1 – Janelle Monáe, Marlon Wayans, Eric Ripert, Jennifer Grey
The Ellen DeGeneres Show:
- Monday, June 27 – RE-RUN: Kieran Culkin, Brandon Maxwell, Tig Notaro, Wale
- Tuesday, June 28 – RE-RUN: Salma Hayek, Måneskin
- Wednesday, June 29 – RE-RUN: John Cena, Parquet Courts
- Thursday, June 30 – RE-RUN: Jessica Chastain, Girl Named Tom
- Friday, July 1 – RE-RUN: Colin Farrell, Colman Domingo, Mat Franco
The Ellen DeGeneres Show has been filling its time slot with a unique blend of re-runs, highlight reels and episode remixes since the series officially ended in the spring. This week is more straightforward, with episodes from November of 2021 and January of 2022 airing exactly as they aired at the time.
The Kelly Clarkson Show
- Monday, June 27 – Backstreet Boys, New Kids on the Block, Michael Bublé, Randy Jackson, Dan Reynolds, Avril Lavigne
- Tuesday, June 28 – The Black Fairy Godmother
- Wednesday, June 29 – Maury Povich, Connie Chung, Ed Helms, Randall Park, Jo Koy, Chelsea Handler, Charlie Day, Jenny Slate, Katie Lowes, Ron Howard, Clint Howard
- Thursday, June 30 – RE-RUN: Jim Carrey, Idris Elba, the Jonas Brothers, Rob Garbowsky, Millie & Emily Simmonds
- Friday, July 1 – RE-RUN: Salma Hayek, Lauren Ridloff
The Kelly Clarkson Show has some huge interviews schedule for the first half of this week. This part of the schedule previously included The Wendy Williams Show and The Real, but since both shows have sadly ended things are looking pretty sparse in this area.
Syndicated Shows (Part 2)
The Tamron Hall Show:
- Monday, June 27 – RE-RUN: Valerie Bertinelli, Jenifer Lewis, Dr. Gary Chapman
- Tuesday, June 28 – RE-RUN: Porsha Williams
- Wednesday, June 29 – RE-RUN: Dawn Staley, René Syler, Beverley Bass, Rachel Tucker
- Thursday, June 30 – RE-RUN: Marisol Nichols, Bexy Cameron
- Friday, July 1 – RE-RUN: Mary J. Blige, Law Roach, Carter Oosterhouse, Taniya Nayak
The Drew Barrymore Show:
- Monday, June 27 – RE-RUN: Bobby Flay, The Old Gays
- Tuesday, June 28 – RE-RUN: 50 Cent, Elizabeth & Ethan Finkelstein
- Wednesday, June 29 – RE-RUN: Jason Biggs, Mikel Welch, Ego Nwodim
- Thursday, June 30 – RE-RUN: Dakota Johnson, Danny Seo
- Friday, July 1 – RE-RUN: Gloria Estefan, Lili & Emily Estefan, Lisa Ling
Finally, Tamron Hall and Drew Barrymore are showing re-runs all week as well. Check back next week for another full talk show schedule.