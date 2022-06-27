Late Night and Daytime TV Listings: Who's on This Week (June 27)

It's going to be a big week on the talk show circuit between TV events, movie releases and real-world news that everyone has a strong opinion on. Below, you'll find the full schedule of guests for late-night shows and daytime shows across all the major networks plus those in syndication. That includes the shows that will be off this week or have not published their schedules ahead of time.

It's no secret that talk show interviews are often used to promote new movies and TV shows, and this week's guest list shows some promotional talks that have clearly been planned for a long time. However, while Tom Hanks talks about Elvis or David Harbour talks about Stranger Things, this week will inevitably include a lot of discussions about the Supreme Court overturning the Roe v. Wade decision. Accordingly, you'll see high-profile politicians in this schedule including President Joe Biden and New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

For better or worse, talk shows will be an essential platform in shaping the course of these conversations in the first week after this historic moment. Below you can reference which guests you want to see and which shows you want to see them on.

This list is also handy for finding out which shows are on hiatus. Right now, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah has not published its schedule, although there are new episodes scheduled all week. Meanwhile, The Wendy Williams Show has come to an end, and Sherri will not take its place until Monday, Sept. 12.

Other shows are running re-runs this week. Jimmy Kimmel Live, The Tonight Show and The Late Show have all left Friday night blank while The Late Late Show and Late Night have re-runs scheduled on Friday night. The View also has a re-run on Friday while The Kelly Clarkson Show has re-runs on Thursday and Friday. The Ellen DeGeneres Show, The Tamron Hall Show and The Drew Barrymore Show are all running re-runs all week. According to a report by Interbridge, all three of those shows will be airing re-runs again next week as well.

Still, there are plenty of conversations to tune into this week as the nation digests some major news. Here's the schedule for talk shows this week so far as we know.