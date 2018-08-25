‘Last Man Standing’: Here’s Who Will Return for the Fox Revival

When Last Man Standing returns in September, Tim Allen will not the only original cast member coming back for the seventh season and first on Fox. Most of the main cast will return with two roles that have been recast.

The series was originally cancelled by ABC after the 2016-2017 season, as the network opted to drop all sitcoms from its Friday night schedule. Last Man Standing is also a 20th Century Fox TV production, meaning ABC was paying high licensing fees to air the show.

Despite the business reasons for the cancellation, many fans thought it was a political one because of Allen’s conservative politics. Fans successfully lobbied for the show’s return and the success of ABC’s Roseanne revival made executives take a second look at the show. So, 20th Century Fox TV’s sister network Fox saved the day. In fact, Fox is even going to air the show in the same Friday 8 p.m. ET timeslot it had on ABC.

“Excited?” Allen said in a statement on May 14, when the show was officially revived. “Team LMS was in the sixth inning, ahead by four runs, stands were packed and then for no reason, they call off the game. It leaves you sitting in the dugout, holding a bat and puzzled. Now we get the news from Fox that it’s time to get back out on that diamond – hell yes, I’m excited! When I heard the offer to create more episodes of Last Man Standing, I did a fist pump so hard I threw my back out. It’s the fans!”

The new season of Last Man Standing will debut on Friday, Sept. 28 at 8 p.m. ET on Fox. Scroll on find out who will be back on the show in that first episode.

Tim Allen as Mike Baxter

Of course, Tim Allen is coming back for the show’s seventh season. Allen stars as Mike Baxter, a conservative businessman who runs an outdoor sporting goods store chain in Denver. His life is filled with women, including his wife, Vanessa, who supported Hillary Clinton.

Allen is a Golden Globe winner for his other long-running sitcom, Home Improvement (1991-1999). He also still works for Disney as the voice of Buzz Lightyear in Pixar’s Toy Story movies.

Nancy Travis as Vanessa

Nancy Travis stars as Mike’s wife, Vanessa. After Last Man Standing was cancelled, she appeared in an episode of Netflix’s The Ranch and also began work on The Kominsky Method, Chuck Lorre’s new Netflix series.

Travis’ other credits include So I Married An Axe Murderer, The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, The Bill Engvall Show and Becker.

Amanda Fuller as Kristin

Amanda Fuller joined Last Man Standing in season two as Kristin Beth Baxter, Mile’s eldest daughter. She also has liberal views and often clashes with her father. Fuller also worked for ABC on Grey’s Anatomy, appearing in five episodes in 2012 as Dr. Morgan Peterson.

“Well I guess this means it’s official? So surreal. I’ve missed my Baxter family,” Fuller tweeted on May 14. “Can’t wait to get in the ring with them again! (and thank you all for your unwavering support- wouldn’t be possible without you!).”

Jonathan Adams as Chuck

Jonathan Adams plays Chuck, Mike and Vanessa’s neighbor. He is a retired U.S. Marine and a veteran of the Gulf War. He pretends to argue with Mike, but they are really good friends.

Adams is a prolific voice actor, and has worked on several DC Comics animated shows and movies. He also voiced Ronan the Accuser on Disney’s Guardians of the Galaxy series.

Christoph Sanders as Kyle

Christoph Sanders plays Kyle, an employee at Mike’s business who later married Mike’s daughter Mandy. Oddly enough, while Sanders has signed on to return, Molly Ephraim, who played Mandy, is only expected to sign on for a recurring role.

Sanders’ other credits include Ghost Whisperer and an episode of CSI.

Jordan Masterson as Ryan

Jordan Masterson plays Ryan, the father of Kristin’s son Boyd. The role was originally played by Nick Jonas in the first season, but Masterson took over when it was decided to use the character more often.

Masterson’s credits include The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Greek and George Lopez.

Hector Elizondo as Ed

Hector Elizondo stars as Ed, Mike’s longtime business partner and good friend. He is a Vietnam veteran who has plenty of suggestions that are not very helpful.

Elizondo earned a Golden Globe nomination for his supporting role in Pretty Woman and won an Emmy in 1997 for Chicago Hope. He also appeared in another Richard Gere-Julia Roberts movie, Runaway Bride.

Kaitlyn Dever as Eve

Kaitlyn Dever plays Eve Baxter, Mike’s youngest daughter. She has conservative values and dreamed of going to West Point. She applied to the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs and was accepted. She is also reportedly in talks for a recurring role, but her character’s education could be an excuse for not having her on the show every week.

Dever’s credits include Justified, Detroit, Short Term 12 and The Spectacular Now.

Molly Ephraim not Returning as Mandy

Molly Ephraim played Mike’s middle daughter, Amanda Elaine “Mandy” Baxter-Anderson, a social butterfly who later marries Kyle, but still has not moved out. Ephraim will not return and Molly McCook will play Mandy in the new episodes.

Flynn Morrison Not Returning as Boyd

Flynn Morrison played Boyd, Kristin’s son and Mike’s grandson. Morrison will not return and Jet Jurgensmeyer will play Boyd in the new episodes.