Tim Allen ‘Last Man Standing’ Reruns to Air on WGN America

Following on the heels of the successful ABC reboot of Roseanne, WGN America has announced that it will begin airing reruns of Tim Allen‘s sitcom, Last Man Standing.

“We’re very excited to welcome comedy mega-star Tim Allen and his hit sitcom Last Man Standing to WGN America,” said Gavin Harvey, President of WGN America. “Our viewers love a good laugh and we are confident Last Man Standing will contribute to the momentum that has made WGN America one of cable’s fastest growing networks.”

Like Roseanne, the ABC sitcom appealed to a conservative audience and featured a main character, Allen’s Mike Baxter, who is a political conservative and devout Christian adhering to traditional American values. The sitcom widely appealed to middle America, where Roseanne also proved to be most popular.

Reruns of the series are set to begin airing on WGN on Monday, April 30.

Along with reruns set to be aired, the ABC sitcom is reportedly in the talks of being picked up by FOX. FOX sources told TMZ that Allen’s show is now under serious consideration for another chance on network television.

News of the reruns, and the possible network revival, come on the heels of the success of ABC’s Roseanne revival.

On Tuesday night, the Disney-owned network ABC made a statement about the strength of broadcast television when the Roseanne revival launched with back-to-back episodes that attracted 18.1 million total viewers and a 5.1 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. Those numbers represent mark the revival as the highest-rated scripted show in the past few seasons, as well as the highest-rated sitcom broadcast in more than three years.

Viewership was higher than Roseanne‘s May 1997 original series finale, the company revealed.