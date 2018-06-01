‘Last Man Standing’ Star Tim Allen Posts New Show Video

Tim Allen has released a never-before-seen clip from his series Last Man Standing, which will be making its return to Fox this fall.

Hyping up the revival of his beloved sitcom about a sporting-goods retailer worker who lives in a world dominated by women at home, Tim Allen has released a never-before-seen Outdoor Man vlog from the show about respecting elders and aging.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Found another surprise in the office archives…Enjoy your time together and respect us elders, d–it! We might forget our blinker is on occasionally but we built the car so leave us alone,” Allen captioned the YouTube video.

The series, originally airing for 11 seasons on ABC from 2011 to 2017, was picked up by Fox on May 10 after months of speculation that the network was in talks with Allen for a revival, with Fox claiming that the sitcom had “ended too soon” and that the “outcry from the fans has been deafening.”

While the series is not set to premiere until the 2018 fall TV season, the first teaser trailer for the Fox revival has already been released, proving that the Baxters are back and better than ever and will be tackling family drama, Donald Trump lookalikes, and may even see Mike Baxter taking a stint behind the wheel of a racecar.

As previously revealed at the 2018 Fox upfront presentations, Last Man Standing, created by Jack Burditt, will pick up eight months after the final episode, and will tackle several hot button topics, including guns.

“I’m excited because we have so much left in our tank. There were a lot of stories we hadn’t gotten to,” Allen told Closer, claiming that the topic of guns is unavoidable as his character, Mike Baxter, “owns a sporting-goods store that has firearms, so we’re going to have to deal with that somehow.”

Returning to the series alongside Allen are Nancy Travis, Jonathan Adams, Amanda Fuller, Christoph Sanders and Jordan Masterson. It is believed that co-star Hector Elizondo also has a deal in place to return.

Returning to write and executive produce are Matt Berry, Kevin Hench, Ed Yeager, and Kevin Abbott, who served as executive producer on the original series and recently announced his return for the Fox revival. Abbott will also act as showrunner for the series.

Last Man Standing will be returning to its previous 8 p.m. Friday timeslot, the same time that it had aired on ABC for its final five seasons on the alphabet network.