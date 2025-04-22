‘Elsbeth’: The Case Against Judge Crawford Heats Up Thanks to Donna Summer (Exclusive Clip)

Elsbeth is back this week, and PopCulture.com has an exclusive sneak peek.

In “I Know What You Did Thirty-Three Summers Ago,” airing on Thursday at 9 p.m. ET on CBS, “As Judge Milton Crawford (Michael Emerson) inches closer to becoming a federal judge, Elsbeth scours his past to prove he’s a murderer before it’s too late, but her attempts to take him down put everyone around her in jeopardy. Meanwhile, Teddy considers following in his mother’s professional footsteps.”

In the exclusive clip, Elsbeth, Kaya, and Captain Wagner are all trying to convince Detective Rivers and Captain Kershaw that Judge Crawford murdered Andy. Elsbeth brings up the transcript from the trial, bringing up Donna Summer, noting that although Deliah mentioned that she didn’t hear Andy’s attacker because someone turned the stereo up too loud, it was never mentioned what kind of music was on. Elsbeth shared that Crawford slipped and told her that Andy was a “disco-loving pervert.”

Detective Rivers thinks it’s a bit of a reach, but Elsbeth also mentioned how desperate Crawford was to put Deliah away for murder. Captain Wagner then steps in and says that as soon as Elsbeth started questioning Crawford, he’s been a thorn in their side and making threats. Obviously, the audience knows that Crawford is responsible. Elsbeth has had her suspicions since the beginning, and it seems like this could finally be put to rest. Especially since she makes a very good case.

It’s hard to tell how things will go down. Judge Crawford has not been making it easy for Elsbeth this season, as seen by an emotional breakdown she previously had. But now that she’s getting more people on board and more eyes on Crawford, he might finally get what’s coming to him. That being said, Elsbeth is unpredictable, but more often than not, Carrie Preston’s titular character manages to crack the case.

Meanwhile, it’s been entertaining seeing Michael Emerson play yet another bad guy, especially since he’s been going up against Preston, his actual wife. And it seems like this will only continue in the newest episode. Be sure to watch a sneak peek above and catch a new episode of Elsbeth on Thursday at 9 p.m. ET on CBS, streaming the next day on Paramount+.