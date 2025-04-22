Another Beloved Game Show Host Has Died: Takashi Yamaguchi Was 88

Japanese actor Takashi Yamaguchi, best known as the host of Quiz Time Shock, has died.

Yamaguchi passed away of lung cancer at an elderly care facility on Friday, his management agency announced, according to The Sankei Shimbun. He was 88.

For nearly a decade, Yamaguchi appeared on TV screens across Japan as the host of Quiz Time Shock. The hit Japanese game show premiered in 1969 and tasked contestants, who were raised to the top of an on-set clock set piece, to answer a series of questions in 60 seconds. Their winnings increased with each correct answer. Yamaguchi joined the show in 1978, taking over hosting duties from original Quiz Time Shock host Jiro Tamiya. He hosted the series for eight years through 1986.

Outside of his storied career as a game show host Yamaguchi was also an actor. Originally from Hyogo Prefecture, the star embarked on his acting career after dropping out of the Faculty of Education at Waseda University. He attended the NHK Actor Training School and went on to become an in-demand actor for dramas and movies as “traditional handsome man,” according to Sponichi Annex.

He is well-remembered for his role as Tokugawa Yoshimune in the TBS period drama Ooka Echizen, a role he held for more than 30 years beginning in 1970. He also starred in Nippon Television’s drama Netsujou Jidai, portrayed the lead role of Hiraga Gennai in the period drama Tenka Gomen, and appeared in period dramas such as Minamoto no Yoshitsune, Ten to Chi to, and Genroku Ryoran, among numerous others. His final acting credit was in 2019’s I Don’t Rememer!.

It was while he was starring in NHK’s historical drama Berabou that he was diagnosed with cancer. The actor was urged by family and friends to see a doctor after he developed a hoarse voice, Yamaguchi reportedly initially saying, “Maybe I have a cold.” He was later diagnosed with lung cancer. Yamaguchi entered a nursing home earlier in April and was said to have been in good spirits. A source from his agency said the actor told them, “I’ve still got a lot of life left,” while visiting him. However, Yamaguchi’s health deteriorated in the days proceeding his death, and he passed away with his oldest son Taro by his side.

A wake for the late actor is scheduled to be held Friday, with a funeral set to take place in Tokyo the following day.