‘Last Man Standing’ Star Tim Allen Still ‘So Geeked’ About Revival

Last Man Standing is set to make its way back to the small screen after one season off air, and star Tim Allen is still “so geeked” about the revival.

It has been a month since Fox announced that they were bringing back ABC’s comedy about a sporting-goods retailer who lives in a world dominated by women, and the news is still sinking in for Tim Allen, though the excitement has not yet faded.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Wow still sinking in…we will be back making shows. We are all so geeked. — Tim Allen (@ofctimallen) June 9, 2018

“Wow still sinking in…we will be back making shows. We are all so geeked,” Allen wrote on Twitter.

Shortly after Fox announced that it was picking up the show, which originally aired on ABC for six seasons from 2011 to 2017, Allen shared a similar sentiment.

“Excited? Team LMS was in the sixth inning, ahead by four runs, stands were packed and then for no reason, they call off the game. It leaves you sitting in the dugout, holding a bat and puzzled. Now we get the news from Fox that it’s time to get back out on that diamond — hell yes, I’m excited! When I heard the offer to create more episodes of Last Man Standing, I did a fist pump so hard I threw my back out. It’s the fans!” Allen said in a statement.

“I could not be more grateful for the fans who wrote petitions and kept up the passion and incredible support for the show. And a fist pump, ouch, for Dana Walden and Gary Newman at Fox for not only listening to the fans, but for making the bold move to bring Last Man Standing back. I’m sure audiences will be curious to see what we look like after all these years. Oh, has it only been one year? Well, just goes to show you — a lot can happen in a year,” he added.

As Allen claimed, “a lot can happen in a year,” though a first look teaser for the revival proved that when the Baxters return, they will be up to the same comedic antics as when fans last saw them.

The series will reportedly be picking up eight months after the last episode aired, and while it will be filled with plenty of laughs, including Donald Trump lookalikes, it will also take on several hot topic issues, including guns, with Allen claiming that due to his character’s job at Outdoor Man, the topic of guns is unavoidable.

Last Man Standing will be returning to its previous 8 p.m. Friday timeslot, the same time that it had aired on ABC for its final five seasons on the alphabet network.