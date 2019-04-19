‘Last Man Standing’ Star Jet Jurgensmeyer ‘Thrilled’ About Season 8 Renewal

Last Man Standing‘s youngest star, Jet Jurgensmeyer says he’s “thrilled” for Season 8 renewal.

“I am so thrilled to be back for Season 8 with my LMS family,” Jurgensmeyer exclusively told PopCulture.com. “Every single person on this cast and crew loves their job and getting to create this show each week for the fans. We owe the success of the show to them. We are all very thankful.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Fox announced the new season just before their 150th episode and fans are ecstatic. They shared the exciting news via Twitter, saying, “Catch the first ever episode before our 150th, right here on Twitter this Friday!”

The network’s President, Michael Thorn, said, “Last Man Standing roared out of the gate on Fox, and has maintained its ratings dominance ever since. Much of that credit goes to the incredibly funny and talented Tim Allen, not to mention Nancy, Hector and the rest of the show’s great cast.”

“We’d like to thank Kevin, Matt and the entire crew, along with our partners at 20th Century Fox Television, for overseeing one of television’s most popular comedies. We’d also like to congratulate them all on reaching 150 episodes — a milestone that’s well-deserved,” Thorn added.

When Jurgensmeyer joined the cast for Season 7 to fill the role of Boyd Baxter, he gushed over his TV family in an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com saying, “Everybody was amazing. My first day I felt really welcomed.”

The young actor said one cast member specifically reached out to him when news broke that he would be joining the cast, making him feel that much more welcomed.

“Amanda Fuller — the lady who plays my mom — she actually reached out to me when they released that I was the new Boyd on Instagram and said, ‘Hey Jet, it’s Amanda. I’m so excited to work with you, can’t wait to see you’ and after the first day, I wasn’t nervous at all!”

He also dished on what it was like to work with the hilarious Tim Allen.

“I wish fans could see the rehearsals. Tim is so funny when the cameras aren’t rolling and when it’s just the cast and the directors working on the scene,” he said. “He’s so funny. My parents and I love to go to work because you get to laugh every day.”

The 14-year-old has been acting since 2010 and has appeared in shows like Blackish, Will and Grace, Grey’s Anatomy and CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, however, his new role on Last Man Standing is his first consecutive spot in a series.

Last Man Standing airs Fridays at 8 p.m ET on Fox.