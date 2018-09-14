‘Last Man Standing’ Star Amanda Fuller Claims Show Is Only One to ‘Reflect Real Families Right Now’

Last Man Standing is two weeks away from returning to broadcast television, bringing the Baxter family and their stories to a new network.

In a recent preview event for the seventh season of the beloved series, which was canceled by ABC in 2017 but rescued by Fox for the 2018-19 season, actress Amanda Fuller opened up about what she thinks makes audiences resonate so much that it was able to come back to life.

“I think we’re one of the only shows right now that reflects families right now,” Fuller told Variety. “It’s a comforting safe space for families to be able to come together and watch entertainment and laugh with each other… and realize that no matter what the differences are between us, we love and respect each other.

“At the end of the day that’s all that matters and that’s a really nice thing to be an example of,” she added.

The sitcom is centered around Baxter family patriarch Mike (Tim Allen) whose conservative values frequently have him at the opposite side of arguments wit other members of his family. That element of political discord among family dynamics is what Fuller thinks sets the show apart from other family comedies on television right now.

“[Politics] influence who we are as a family, so it comes up here and there,” she told the outlet. “I think it’s really important right now for families at home on Friday nights to be able to watch the television and see a family that reflects them and know that it’s OK, and that we can still love each other and be there for each other even if we have different political views.”

Co-star Hector Elizondo echoed Fuller’s sentiments, adding that ideas reflected on the show could help mend some of the animosity going on in the country right now — though laughter and example.

During the event, the cast also reflected on the live studio audience’s response to the first taping of the new season, which they said had been their strongest response from a crowd ever.

“It’s like we’re rock stars,” Nancy Travis said. “We came out for our opening bows, and they were chanting ‘Welcome back, welcome back,’ and it was moving. It was really nice to feel.”

Allen, who at the time of the ABC cancellation maintained a theory he was being punished for his own conservative values, revealed that despite the show not being “political” at heart, the series will deal with topics such as guns and the current political climate during the upcoming seventh season.

Last Man Standing will make its triumphant TV return Friday, Sept. 28 at 8 p.m. on Fox.