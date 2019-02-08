‘Last Man Standing’ Not Airing Friday Night

FOX is not airing Tim Allen‘s Last Man Standing at all this week due in part to a two-hour block of Gordon Ramsay yelling at chefs.

Hell’s Kitchen Season 18 finishes up on Friday with two episodes, “A Rollercoaster Ride” and “The Grand Finale.” At the end of the finale, Ramsay will give the winner a position at the first Gordon Ramsay Hell’s Kitchen Restaurant at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas and a $250,000 prize.

While there is no new episode of Last Man Standing tonight, FOX is making up for it with a one-hour special episode next week. The first part of “The Best Man,” Outdoor Man security head Chuck Larabee (Jonathan Adams) is renewing his vows with wife Carol (guest star Tisha Campbell) after she returned to Colorado following a year in California. Reverend Paul (guest star Bill Engvall) also makes his first appearance since Season 6. Photos from the new episode also show Joe (Jay Leno) is back, and gets into some kind of argument with Mike Baxter (Allen).

In the second part, “Sibling Quibbling,” Kyle (Christoph Sanders) and Mancy (Molly McCook) try to get their finances in order, which they learn is harder than they thought. Chuck also heads off on his honeymoon, leaving the formerly retired Ed (Hector Elizondo) to come back and take over security at Outdoor Man. Ed has some new ideas, which prove controversial with the other Outdoor Man employees.

On the Sunday, Feb. 22 episode “Arrest Her Development,” Vanessa (Nancy Travis) tries to help Mandy and Kyle find an apartment and move out of the Baxter house. Meanwhile, Mike is surprisingly happy when Ryan (Jordan Masterson) begins making good business decisions and embracing capitalism.

The new episodes of Last Man Standing will feature more of Krista Marie Yu, who plays Jen, a foreign exchange student from Hong Kong who Vanessa met. At first, Mike was not thrilled about the idea, but they learned to get along in “Common Ground.”

Yu, who previously starred in Dr. Ken, was made a series regular last month.

Last Man Standing stars Allen as the head of the Baxter family and owner of the Outdoor Man stores, Mike Baxter. Nancy Travis plays his wife, Vanessa, and Amanda Fuller plays his eldest daughter Kristin. Molly McCook stars as the middle daughter, Mandy and Christoph Sanders plays her husband, Kyle. Jordan Masterson plays Kristin’s husband Ryan and Jet Jurgensmeyer plays their son Boyd. Kaitlyn Dever plays Eve, the youngest Baxter daughter.

The next new episode of Last Man Standing airs on Friday, Feb. 15 at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

Photo credit: Fox