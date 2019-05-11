‘Last Man Standing’ Star Molly Mccook Reveals Season Finale ‘Got Her’, Weighs in on ‘Lovable’ Kyle

Last Man Standing impressed viewers with its first season finale on Fox on Friday, and it looks like the show’s stars loved it, too. Molly McCook, who plays Mandy Baxter on the show, tweeted about a specific moving scene from the episode between characters Eve — played by Kaitlyn Dever — and Christoph Sanders’ Kyle Anders.

During the episode, as noted by TV Line, newlyweds Mandy and Kyle were faced with the decision to move out of Mandy’s childhood home into their newly renovated apartment. The pair had prolonged the process, which didn’t sit well with Tim Allen’s character, Mike. Finally, he had to put his foot down and deliver an ultimatum: Move into the apartment above Bud’s Buds, or he’d find a tenant who wanted to live there. Initially, his tough love approach didn’t sit well with Kyle, but after speaking with Eve, he realized Mike was right all along, and the couple to made the move.

The scene resonated with viewers, and for good reason. As McCook said on Twitter after the episode aired, most people have experienced “Tough love,” and while it can be effective, sometimes it requires further explanation.

“Such a sweet scene between Kyle and Eve,” McCook tweeted. “Tough love is good but sometimes we need a little translation.”

Last Man Standing will return for another season on Fox. Deadline announced the news in April, noting that the show’s future at the network “was never in doubt.” Last Man Standing has consistently performed well in ratings performance on Fox, according to the outlet.

The show made the move to Fox after it was canceled by ABC. The decision was marred by controversy, but the network stood by the call to pull the series. In a statement about the cancellation, Channing Dungey said part of her job was “managing failure” and making “tough calls.”

“A large part of these jobs are managing failure and we’ve made the tough calls and canceled shows that we’d otherwise love to stay on the air,” Dungey said, according to Entertainment Weekly. “That’s the job. I canceled Last Man Standing for the same business reason and scheduling reasons that I canceled Dr. Ken, The Real O’Neals, The Catch and American Crime. And Last Man Standing was a challenging one for me because it was a steady performer in the ratings, but once we made the decision not to continue with comedies on Fridays, that was where we landed.”

Despite being placed in a Friday night slot, Last Man Standing had no trouble drawing in viewers on its new network. In fact, it ranks as Fox’s second most-watched show, according to Deadline.

Fox will have to move Last Man Standing out of its current timeslot in the fall, however. WWE SmackDown Live is due to fill the spot. Fox hasn’t announced what night it intends to move the show to, but it should only help to improve it’s already-impressive ratings thus far.