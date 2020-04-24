'Last Man Standing' Fans Celebrate Pregnancy Surprise in Penultimate Season 8 Episode

Last Man Standing had some surprise news during Thursday night's episode, the next-to-last for Season 8. There will be a new member of the Baxter family! Mandy (Molly McCook) and Kyle (Christoph Sanders) are expecting their first baby together. The couple broke the news separately, even though they were planning to keep it a secret a little longer.

Partway through "Extrasensory Deception," Kyle shared the news with Mike (Tim Allen) at the Outdoor Man office. The two men hugged, with Mike assuring Kyle that "becoming a father is the best news ever." Kyle was still a little nervous about that, noting all the dangers going on in the world. Mike did not want Kyle to worry about that just yet though. "It's like I want to cover the baby in bubble wrap," Kyle said. Mike said that might be illegal though.

"You can handle this," Mike said. "It will all change when you see that kid. You will stand in front of a speeding train to protect it. You really will." Kyle said it was still super early in the pregnancy, so they were not planning on telling anyone just yet.

Kyle did not want Mike to tell Vanessa (Nancy Travis), but Mandy ended up doing that anyway. Vanessa figured out her daughter was pregnant though, and Mandy had to admit it was true. The two women hugged and teared up, just like fans did at home. Mandy asked Vanessa to keep this a secret from Mike, not knowing that Kyle already told her dad.

Later when Mike got home, he and Vanessa tried to contain their excitement. It became almost impossible while they ate dinner. That elephant in the room was going to escape at some point. During the awkward dinner, the two admitted they had a great day. Suddenly, they both realized they knew and Mike went up to pop the champagne.

This season of Last Man Standing has been dominated by the Baxter family expanding. Kristin is already expecting, as actress Amanda Fuller was pregnant when filming began and that was written into the show. In Season 7, Mandy and Kyle's attempts to have a baby became a major plot point, but the issue remained unresolved until now.