'Last Man Standing' Fans Demand Season 9 Renewal After Impromptu Season Finale Conclusion
Last Man Standing Season 8 came to an end Thursday night, and it was not quite as shocking as fans might have hoped. Since the episode, titled "How You Like Them Pancakes?," was not planned as the finale, it ended before Kristin Baxter's second child was born. Fans took to Twitter just as it ended, demanding the show be renewed for a ninth season.
In Thursday's episode, Kaitlyn Dever made her first appearance on the show since the Season 8 premiere as Eve Baxter, who was visiting home during a break from the Air Force Academy. Vanessa (Nancy Travis) had a big night planned for Eve, as she wanted to try out a sleepover tradition with all three daughters at once. Vanessa has also been jealous of Mike's (Tim Allen) relationship with Eve, who has always been more of a tomboy compared to Kristin (Amanda Fuller) and Mandy (Molly McCook). The night did not go as planned, since Kristin and Mandy's husbands Ryan (Jordan Masterson) and Kyle (Christoph Sanders) wanted to stay over in case Kristin had her baby.
Kristin did go into labor and was rushed to the hospital. Viewers already know Kristin and Ryan will be welcoming their first daughter thanks to the gender reveal party seen in "You've Got Male (Or Female)." Unfortunately, the episode did not end with Kristin giving birth or naming her daughter. These events would have been revealed in the Season 8 finale.
Just days before the cast was set to film the real Season 8 finale, production was put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. In an interview with PopCulture.com, Amanda Fuller explained that the crew did not even have time to clean out their dressing rooms. She said it was "really a bummer" to cut the season short an episode because the finale "was a really special one this year."
Tim Allen also suggested the real finale would be "outstanding as a premiere" if the cast and crew cannot film the episode over the summer. Allen theorized the networks might want new content, especially since no new pilots are likely to be filmed this summer. "The good news for veteran shows it that we're already set up," Allen told Us Weekly. "The big question is, 'Will August work?' My best guess would be yes, you can probably do a show — maybe not a live audience but a show."
Last Man Standing has not been renewed for a ninth season, but considering the show's ongoing success and the unintentional cliffhanger, it will more than likely be back. The show also has another pregnancy to explore. In "Extrasensory Deception," Mandy and Kyle confirmed they are expecting their first child. Fans will have to impatiently wait until the fall, at the earliest, to see how things work out for the growing Baxter family.
