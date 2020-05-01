'Last Man Standing' Fans Demand Season 9 Renewal After Impromptu Season Finale Conclusion

Last Man Standing Season 8 came to an end Thursday night, and it was not quite as shocking as fans might have hoped. Since the episode, titled "How You Like Them Pancakes?," was not planned as the finale, it ended before Kristin Baxter's second child was born. Fans took to Twitter just as it ended, demanding the show be renewed for a ninth season.

In Thursday's episode, Kaitlyn Dever made her first appearance on the show since the Season 8 premiere as Eve Baxter, who was visiting home during a break from the Air Force Academy. Vanessa (Nancy Travis) had a big night planned for Eve, as she wanted to try out a sleepover tradition with all three daughters at once. Vanessa has also been jealous of Mike's (Tim Allen) relationship with Eve, who has always been more of a tomboy compared to Kristin (Amanda Fuller) and Mandy (Molly McCook). The night did not go as planned, since Kristin and Mandy's husbands Ryan (Jordan Masterson) and Kyle (Christoph Sanders) wanted to stay over in case Kristin had her baby.

Kristin did go into labor and was rushed to the hospital. Viewers already know Kristin and Ryan will be welcoming their first daughter thanks to the gender reveal party seen in "You've Got Male (Or Female)." Unfortunately, the episode did not end with Kristin giving birth or naming her daughter. These events would have been revealed in the Season 8 finale.