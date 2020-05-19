'Last Man Standing' Season 9: When Will It Premiere?

✖

Last Man Standing fans are eagerly awaiting more information on the new season of the sitcom after Fox announced Monday it had officially renewed the series for its third season on the network and ninth season overall. While Fox has yet to officially issue a timeline as for when to expect new episodes, as production is currently stalled due to the coronavirus pandemic, a 2021 season premiere is expected, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Fox Entertainment President Michael Thorn announced the renewal of Last Man Standing and The Resident Monday, but did not add either of the shows to the current schedule. Thorn said of the renewal, "The Resident and Last Man Standing are such important parts of Fox, and we’re so pleased they will be returning next season." He continued to thank all the writers, actors, directors, producers and crew members of both shows, as well as producing partners at 20th Century Fox Television for their work to keep the series running amid these difficult times.

Fox has now officially renewed or cancelled almost all of its scripted shows, with just Prodigal Son and Outmatched still hanging in the balance. The network has ordered three other live-action scripted shows in addition to Last Man Standing and The Resident, giving a first season to Mayim Bialik's new comedy, Call Me Kat, and renewing Ryan Murphy's procedural 9-1-1 and its spinoff, 9-1-1: Lone Star. All are tentatively expected to premiere after the midseason break in 2021 depending on coronavirus filming restrictions.

With the live-action roster hanging in the balance, Fox's fall line-up leans heavily into the network's animated series, which include The Simpsons, Family Guy and Bob's Burgers. The network also has two newer animated sitcoms going into their sophomore seasons as well with Bless the Harts and Duncanville, as well as two new series prepared to make a series debut.

The Great North, which follows single dad Beef Tobin as he juggles his life with kids and tries to support his daughter's artistic dreams, stars married couple Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally as well as Jenny Slate, Wil Forte and Aparna Nancherla. The other new animated series, Housebroken, explores the human condition from the point of view of therapy dog Honey with an all-star cast including Lisa Kudrow and Clea Duvall.