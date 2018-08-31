‘Last Man Standing’ Drags ABC in New Season 7 Promo: ‘It’s Way Better on This Network’

Last Man Standing did not hesitate to throw shade at its former network ABC for the first promo of its seventh season on Fox.

The Tim Allen-led sitcom released a new promo for its anticipated return this past Wednesday and wasn’t afraid to criticize ABC for canceling the show after six seasons back in 2017.

“After six seasons, Last Man Standing was shockingly canceled,” the narrator said at the beginning of the show.

“Why would they cancel a popular show that everybody loves?” Christopher Sanders’ Kyle asks.

“Maybe they’re a bunch of idiots,” Tim Allen’s Mike Baxter says as he walks into the living room.

After the promo announces the series’ return on its new home, Fox, Allen returns telling his on-screen wife, “Am I wrong or is it like, way better on this network?”

The sitcom was infamously canceled back in 2017 after ABC decided to get rid of its Friday night comedy hour for the 2017-2018 season. The controversial cancellation shocked fans, with even Allen saying at the time that the show was canceled due to the main character’s conservative values.

“There is nothing more dangerous, especially in this climate, than a funny, likable conservative character,” Allen previously said about his character on the show. “He’s mitigated by a family of women who had a difference of opinions, but the guy was a likable guy.”

“I’m a version of that guy,” he later added.

With a new home, the series will return with a few changes and a storyline that, as previously reported, might bring a new member to the Baxter family.

Executive producer Kevin Abbott teased that Mandy Baxter (Molly McCook, replacing Molly Ephraim) and husband Kyle Anderson (Sanders) might be trying to get pregnant in the upcoming season.

“Mandy and Kyle have been married for a year,” Abbott said during a recent Television Critics Association event. “Now they’re starting to think about having kids, and… you’re always told that the first time you have unprotected sex, you get pregnant. But what if that’s not the case? What if… they’re not having the easiest time getting pregnant?”

The show will also be jumping ahead in time which Abbot teased will cause a shift in the relationships within the Baxter family.

“(It) gives us the opportunity to tell stories about that, that aren’t too raw, but explores some of the deeper emotions, while still being able to be funny,” he said.

Last Man Standing returns for its seventh season on Friday, Sept. 28 at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.