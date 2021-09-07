Lara Spencer Returns to ‘Good Morning America’ Studio After Working From Home

Lara Spencer returned to host Good Morning America on Tuesday after a long stretch of working from home. Spencer has been less hands-on as a GMA host since 2018, and this fall she took some extra time off to spend with her family. Still, she hardly missed a beat when she returned.

Spencer joined daily hosts Robin Roberts, Michael Strahan and George Stephanopoulos on Tuesday with a smile and an energetic wave. Spencer has been a part of Good Morning America since 1999, but she has picked up projects of her own over the years that have gradually taken up more time and energy. On top of that, Spencer has been busy with her family in recent weeks, so she has been missing from the GMA studio for a while. She seemed glad to return at last.

Spencer cut her hours on GMA back from 5 days per week to 3 days per week starting in 2018 to focus on her projects as a TV producer. She has worked on several shows home improvement-focused reality shows, including It’s Worth What?, I Brake for Yard Sales and Flea Market Flip. This year, she also launched Everything But The House on HGTV, where she and a team of appraisers help homeowners find valuable treasures hidden in their belongings.

Spencer spoke about Everything But The House in an interview with PopCulture.com in the spring, saying that she hopes viewers will look at their own storage spaces in a new light. She said: “That’s my dream is that people finish watching an episode and then go on a treasure hunt in their own homes. I just giggle thinking about that, and I love the idea that we might be able to help people find stacks of cash while getting rid of their clutter. I mean, how great would that be?”

As for Flea Market Flip, Spencer said that the show did not lend itself well to the COVID-19 pandemic. She said: “I pray that we will be back in some form before you know it, but right now, the show format doesn’t work in the world that we’re living in… So I am diving headfirst into Everything But the House literally with my sleeves rolled up as I dig into your basements and attics and hopefully find treasures in the most unlikely places.”

As for her family, Spencer had Instagram followers feeling emotional last month when she posted about dropping her eldest child off at college for the first time. With that out of the way, she returned to GMA triumphant. It is not clear if her schedule will be changing at all in the months to come.