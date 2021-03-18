Lara Spencer Gives Update on 'Flea Market Flip' Status (Exclusive)

✖

It's been quite some time since HGTV viewers were treated to a new episode of Flea Market Flip. The last new episode of the show aired in July 2019. So, what exactly is the status of the next season of Flea Market Flip? During an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, host Lara Spencer shared some updates regarding the popular HGTV series.

Unfortunately, at the moment, Spencer has "no plans on Flea Market Flip right now." The show has been on hiatus for some time as they have not been able to film amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Right now, all of Spencer's "energy is going into" her new series, Everything But the House. "People ask me all the time and I'm so grateful and thrilled that people love Flea Market Flip as much as I do," she told PopCulture. "I pray that we will be back in some form before you know it, but right now, the show format doesn't work in the world that we're living in. So I am diving headfirst into Everything But the House literally with my sleeves rolled up as I dig into your basements and attics and hopefully find treasures in the most unlikely places."

Due to Flea Market Flip being on a hiatus, Spencer focused her time on Everything But the House, which premieres on Friday, March 19 at 9 p.m. on HGTV. The Good Morning America host even explained, "Because of COVID, Flea Market Flip, I had to take a hiatus. Flea markets were not open and that gave us a chance to really dive in." Everything But the House, which Spencer executive produces and hosts, features homeowners working with appraisers to clear out their homes to find potentially valuable items to sell.

"I really, honestly, was kind of glad that it worked out that way because the timing for the show feels so perfect," Spencer said. "I just feel like right now with people home so much; they're looking around their homes. They've got stuff they want to get rid of. Perhaps they've inherited it. Perhaps they're downsizing. Maybe they're not working right now and looking for ways to make extra money and this is a show that will hopefully not only really entertain you but also give you a great education on things around your house that might be worth a lot of money."