‘Landman’ Season 2 Release Month Revealed

The upcoming second season of Landman is fast approaching.

It’s been revealed that Season 2 of the Taylor Sheridan Paramount+ series will be premiering this November.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The news came during the Paramount Global earnings call, which touched on Sheridan’s slate of originals dropping this fall, including Landman. Although an exact premiere date has yet to be revealed, it will indeed premiere this November. It’s a pleasant surprise given the fact that Landman was only renewed for Season 2 in March, just two months after the Season 1 finale. It’s rare for a streaming show to pump out seasons so close together, and it’s definitely nice.

Billy Bob Thornton as Tommy Norris in season 1, episode 9 of Landman streaming on Paramount+. Photo credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+.

Based on the Boomtown podcast hosted by co-creator Christopher Wallace, Landman is “set in the proverbial boomtowns of West Texas. The series is an upstairs/downstairs story of roughnecks and wildcat billionaires fueling a boom so big, it’s reshaping our climate, our economy, and our geopolitics.”

Billy Bob Thornton, Andy Garcia, Demi Moore, Jacob Lofland, Michelle Randolph, Paulina Chávez, Kayla Wallace, Mark Collie, James Jordan, and Colm Feore will return for Season 2. Sam Elliott has also been announced to join the cast in an undisclosed role, but more information will likely be revealed closer to the new season. This will mark Elliott’s second time working with Sheridan, having previously starred on the Yellowstone prequel 1883 as Shea Brennan in 2021 and 2022.

L to R Michelle Randolph as Ainsley Norris and Ali Larter as Angela Norris in season 1, episode 8 of Landman streaming on Paramount+. Photo credit: Ryan Green/Paramount+.

Landman was first to be in development in 2022, with Thornton the only one attached to the cast. Just like Elliott, Thornton also appeared on 1883 and left quite the impression on Taylor Sheridan. At the time, Landman was one of six Sheridan series in development, along with 1932 (now 1923), Tulsa King, Lioness, Bass Reeves (now Lawman: Bass Reeves), and 6666. Also in the works from Sheridan these days include several more Yellowstone shows, such as The Madison, Y: Marshals, 1944, and Dutton Ranch.

More information on Landman Season 2 should be announced in the coming months. Now that we know that the new season will be premiering in November at the earliest, it shouldn’t be too long until an actual premiere date is announced. The wait will be worth it, and fans can always watch the first season on Paramount+ now. Landman Season 2 drops this fall only on Paramount+.